Prep Schedule

January 28, 2021 edennison Sports 0

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Harrison County at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m.

Bracken County at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewis County vs Madison Southern at EKU’s McBrayer Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Augusta at St. Patrick, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fayetteville-Perry at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

Felicity-Franklin at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

