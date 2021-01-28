Prep Schedule

The first statistical leader reports of the 2020-21 season for girls’ and boys’ basketball have been made available with several area players and teams on them.

The stat leader reports will be updated every day at approximately 3 a.m., and will include all teams missing stats for no more than two games.

Statistical entry is required of all member schools, and those failing to meet the requirement to enter stats are subject to penalties from the Commissioner, including fines and other actions within the constraints of Bylaw 27. Member schools are solely responsible for submitting statistical information. If a school or individual is omitted, or information is not updated, that means the team in question did not update its statistics through the KHSAA’s online system prior to the deadline.

The requirement to enter statistics, which has been in place for several years, was reiterated to coaches during the online rules clinic. Statistical entry has the benefit of allowing member schools to highlight and promote the accomplishment of their student-athletes, which should be a priority for all involved in school-based sports.

Here’s a look at some of the state stat leaders in the area.

BOYS

— Robertson County’s Justin Becker is 15th in the state with 26 points per game. Bracken County’s Blake Reed is 23rd in the state with 24.3 points per game.

— Robertson County’s Tanner Horn is 15th in field goal percentage, hitting 71 percent of his shots from the field. Augusta’s Kylan Hinson is 27th at 67.6 percent while Justin Becker is 30th at 67.1 percent.

— Blake Reed’s 3.7 made 3-pointers per game has him eighth in the state, Mason County’s AP Perry 40th in the state at 2.9 made 3-pointers per game. Perry’s 62.5 percent from the 3-point line has him fourth in the state.

— Robertson County’s Sebastian Dixon is 49th in the state, hitting 84.2 percent of his free throw attempts.

— St. Patrick’s Chase Walton is 11th in the state in pulling down 11.2 rebounds per game.

— Augusta is fourth in the state in free throw percentage at 79 percent. The Panthers are 49th in 3-point shooting percentage at 36.8 percent.

— Robertson County is 13th in the state in points per game with 75.6. Fleming County is 16th with 74.8 and Mason County is 27th with 71 points a game.

— Robertson County is 13th in scoring margin at plus 18.8. Mason County is 43rd at plus 11.7.

— Robertson County is ninth in field goal percentage, hitting 53 percent of their shots.

— Fleming County is seventh in rebounding, pulling down 38.3 rebounds a game.

— Lewis County is 47th in scoring defense, allowing 53.6 points per game.

GIRLS

—St. Patrick’s Allison Hughes is eighth in the state in scoring with 22.7 points per game.

— Fleming County’s Micah Hinton is seventh in field goal percentage, hitting 67.9 percent of her shots. Teammate Ameerah Jackson is 15th at 63.6 percent. Lewis County’s Cheyenne D’Souza is 37th at 60.9 percent and Mason County’s Milyn Henry is 50th at 58.5 percent.

— Mason County’s Nariyah Harrison is 39th in rebounding, pulling down 10 rebounds per game.

— Lewis County is 22nd in free throw percentage, hitting 69.7 percent of their shots from the line. St. Patrick is 42nd at 65.9 percent.

— Lewis County is 30th in rebounding, pulling down 36 rebounds a game. Augusta is 44th, grabbing 34.7 rebounds a game.

— Lewis County is 11th in defensive scoring, allowing 36.3 points per game. Mason County is 12th at 36.4 points allowed a game.

— Mason County is tied for 28th in scoring margin at plus 19, Lewis County is also at plus 19.

— Robertson County is seventh in 3-point percentage, hitting 38.9 percent of their shots from deep.

The statistical leader reports can be found through the links below:

Boys’ Basketball

Girls’ Basketball