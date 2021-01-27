Mason, GRC to host region tourneys

Mason County and George Rogers Clark will be this year’s host of the 10th Region boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments, respectively.
An Athletic Director meeting across the region was held virtually on Wednesday morning to determine the region tournament sites. The 38th District and Nicholas County was supposed to be the original host for the girls’ tournament, but to accommodate social distancing measures and to allow more fans, a recommendation was made for George Rogers Clark to host in their new arena and was passed by a vote.
“We just felt it was in the best interest for all of the kids involved to take it to the biggest venues,” Mason County co-Athletic Director Brian Kirk said.
The 37th District is in the rotation to host the boys’ region tournament this year and as they have done with their turn in years past, recommended the Mason County Fieldhouse and it passed by vote to hold it there.
The rotations by each of the four districts on the girls’ side freeze this season and Nicholas County will be the host for the 2022 girls’ 10th Region Tournament.
A recommendation was made to have the district tournament champion host the first round game of the region tournaments, but that motion was denied by a vote.
The boys’ 10th Region Tournament will take place March 22 and 23 with quarterfinal matchups, March 26 for the semifinals and March 27 for the championship.
The girls’ 10th Region Tournament will take place March 24 and 25 with quarterfinal matchups, March 29 for the semifinals and March 30 for the championship.
District tournaments take place starting the week of March 15. The 39th District is the lone one to draw in the region and the draw date will be set at the next district meeting in the coming weeks.
The boys’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena starts March 31 and runs through April 3, the girls’ Sweet 16 at Rupp starting April 7 and running through April 10.
Since 1999, the Mason County Fieldhouse has hosted 17 of the last 22 10th Region boys’ tournaments, Montgomery County hosting three (2008, ‘12 and ‘16), NKU one (2009) and George Rogers Clark one (2020).
On the girls’ side since ‘99, Campbell County has hosted six times (‘01, ‘05, ‘08, ‘12, ‘16, ‘20), Mason County five times (‘02, ‘06, ‘10, ‘14, ‘18), George Rogers Clark three times (‘00, ‘03, ‘15), Harrison County three times (‘04, ‘09, ‘17), Montgomery County twice (‘07, ‘19), Bourbon County twice (‘99, ‘11) and Nicholas County once (‘13).