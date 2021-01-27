Local Results

FLEMINGSBURG —It has been a tough stretch for the St. Patrick Saints early on in the season.

Almost a nightly running clock put on them in their first 10 games, getting beat by an average of nearly 38 points per game and off to a 1-9 start.

But Tuesday night against Fleming County gave them hope and optimism moving forward.

The Saints battled, made it a two-point game in the fourth quarter, but ultimately came up short in a 68-56 loss to the Panthers in Flemingsburg.

“A lot of games that we’ve played we may have been blown out, but this game tonight they all showed heart. Just some minor mistakes that we can clean up and go from there. Proud of all these kids that came in and played tonight,” Saints coach Tony Moore said.

Connor Fields hit a corner 3-pointer to trim St. Patrick’s deficit to 53-51 with about six minutes remaining, but ran out of gas from there, Fleming County closing the game on a 15-5 run to get their second win of the season.

The Saints came out firing, hitting six first quarter 3-pointers to take a 24-21 lead into the second. Chase Walton and Braxton Swanger were the two doing the damage, both hitting three from deep. They’d knock down 11 from downtown in the game, Moore pointing to the ball movement to get guys open looks.

“Most definitely our best quarter of the season. Ball movement was great, didn’t give the defense the chance to recover and Chase and Braxton knocked down shots,” Moore said.

Needing some energy, Panthers coach Buddy Biggs turned to his bench and Hunter High and Zander Moore helped provide a spark in the second, outscoring the Saints 21-6 and taking a 42-30 lead into the half.

“Some guys came off the bench, gave us some energy and did a good job on the press,” Panthers coach Buddy Biggs said. “We can’t overlook anybody, we’re not at that point yet. We have to give maximum energy and effort and it’s very disappointing because I feel we didn’t do that early. We did in the second and fourth quarter but have to do it for four quarters.”

Turnovers were the culprit of the Saints downfall, committing 25, but were able to stay tight throughout the third, outscoring the Panthers 18-8, Chase Walton’s bucket near the end of the quarter making it a 50-48 game headed into the fourth.

Fields’ 3-pointer were the last Saints’ point before a Panthers 8-0 run to give them a 10-point cushion, and continued to lock down defensively in the fourth, allowing just eight points in the frame to pull away.

“I thought our second, third and fourth quarter defense was awesome. I thought our offense failed to convert off a lot of those turnovers, I think we could have forced more turnovers had we had more conversions on the offensive end. We shot the ball poorly from three, missed a ton of layups and missed a ton of free throws and that allowed them to hang around. Offensively we have to get better,” Biggs said.

The Panthers were led by Landen Lutz, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and collecting four steals. Lucas Jolly added 14 points with six steals, Adam Hargett chipping in 14 points with seven rebounds and Jayden Argo adding 10 points.

The Panthers return to action Thursday when they host Harrison County as they’re still trying to get into the groove of things.

“We’re now in a situation where we’re playing almost every other day. You have to balance rest with practicing and lifting weights. Things have been condensed and everybody is in the same boat as we are so we can’t use that as an excuse,” Biggs said.

Walton led the Saints with 24 points and 13 rebounds, Swanger going for 14 points as both knocked down four 3-pointers in the contest. Swanger has come on as of late, scoring 50 points in his last three games and giving the Saints a third scoring punch alongside Walton and Allan Briseno.

“We got Garrett (Tesmer) who was out tonight, we get him and that’s a fourth guy we can get going and get guys in the offense we’ll be alright,” Moore said.

The Saints face Fairview at home on Friday.

PANTHERS 68, SAINTS 56

SAINT PATRICK — 24-6-18-8 — 56

FLEMING COUNTY — 21-21-8-18 — 68

St. Patrick (56) — Walton 24, Swanger 14, Briseno 6, Fields 6, Roush 3, Griffith 2, Myrick 1

Fleming (68) — Lutz 15 , Hargett 14, Jolly 14, Argo 10, Moore 5, High 4, Clark 3, Hickerson 3

Field Goals: St. Patrick 22/45, Fleming 27/56

3-Pointers: St. Patrick 11/25, Fleming 5/20

Free Throws: St. Patrick 1/2, Fleming 9/18

Rebounds: St. Patrick 28 (Walton 13), Fleming 29 (Hargett 7)

Assists: St. Patrick 14 (Briseno and Walton 5), Fleming 11 (Clark 4)

Turnovers: St. Patrick 25, Fleming 9

Records: St. Patrick 1-10, Fleming County 2-2