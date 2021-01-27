Prep Schedule

January 27, 2021 edennison Sports 0

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bracken County at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

Mason County at Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lawrence County at Mason County, 6:30 p.m.

Bellevue at St. Patrick, 6:30 p.m.

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Portsmouth Clay, 7:30 p.m.

Peebles at Felicity-Franklin, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest at West Union, 6 p.m.

Trending Recipes