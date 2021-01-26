ROUNDUP: Recapping Monday’s hoops action

MASON COUNTY 76, AUGUSTA 35 (GIRLS)
The Lady Royals went down to Augusta for the first time in a long time, matching up against the Augusta Lady Panthers for their first district game of the season.
Mason County outscored Augusta 24-3 in the first quarter and continued the game with a dominant performance.
At halftime the Lady Royals were ahead 47-16, and adding 19 more points in the third quarter to give them a 66-25 lead heading into the final period.
Mason County came away with a 76-35 win, with three Lady Royals in double digits.
Rachel Payne led the way with 17 points, Mylin Henry and Hannah Adkins both scored 12 points as well.
Mason County improved to 5-0 this season, and will be back in action on Wednesday against Lawrence County.
Augusta dropped to 2-4, playing at St. Patrick on Thursday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY 86, BRACKEN COUNTY 63 (BOYS)
The Bracken County Polar Bears were back in action on Monday after being out a week due to COVID-19 protocols, visited by a top team in the region, the Montgomery County Indians.
Blake Reed scored above his average points as he led the Polar Bears with 25 points. Cayden Reed and Nathan Jefferson also added 12 points apiece.
The loss continues the Polar Bear’s losing streak to three, falling to 2-6 this season.
Bracken County is back on the road taking on the Augusta Panthers on Wednesday.
Indians’ Rickey Lovette crossed the 1,000 point marker for his career in the win, going for 15 points and 12 rebounds. Hagan Harrison led Montgomery with 21 points as they improved to 3-2.
HARRISON COUNTY 90, ST. PATRICK 36 (BOYS)
After getting their first win of the season against Covington Latin, the St. Patrick Saints fell in a tough loss to the Harrison County Thorobreds.
The Saints trailed 57-16 at the half, before being outscored 33-20 in the second half for a 90-36 loss.
The leading scorer for the Saints on the season Chase Walton, was joined by Allan Briseno as they both had 13 for St. Patrick.
That moves the Saints to 1-9 on the season. The Thorobreds improved to 1-4.