Prep Schedule

January 25, 2021 edennison Sports 0

MONDAY, JANUARY 25

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Montgomery County at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.

Harrison County at St. Patrick, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mason County at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

Harrison County at St. Patrick, 5:30 p.m.

Fleming County at Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ripley at Miami Valley Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Fairifield, 7:30 p.m.

North Adams at West Union, 7:30 p.m.

Peebles at Fayetteville-Perry, 7:30 p.m.

Whiteoak at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel-Tate at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

Lynchburg-Clay at Eastern Brown, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nicholas County at Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

Lewis County at Elliott County, 7:30 p.m.

St. Patrick at Fleming County, 6:30 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Whiteoak at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Lynchburg-Clay, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Brown at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Brown at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Trending Recipes