ROUNDUP: Recapping Saturday’s hoops action

ST. PATRICK 69, COVINGTON LATIN 23 (BOYS)

The Saints got their first win of the season as they jumped out to a 17-0 end of first quarter start in Covington Saturday night.

Braxton Swanger scored a career-high 28 points to lead St. Patrick (1-8). Chase Walton added 14 points, Allen Briseno chipping in 13.

The win is Tony Moore’s first as a head coach.

The Saints return to the floor Monday when they host Harrison County.

MASON COUNTY 61, LLOYD MEMORIAL 52 (GIRLS)

A balanced scoring effort got the Mason County Lady Royals to 4-0 on the season with a 61-52 win at Lloyd Memorial on Saturday afternoon.

Hannah Adkins led the way with 18 points, four others scoring at least eight points, Milyn Henry with 13, Macey Littleton 11, Jayden Walton with nine and Rachel Payne with eight.

Mason County built a 12-6 lead after the first, but trailed 27-25 going into the half. They regained the lead by the end of the third at 40-37 and closed out the fourth by hitting 11-of-15 from the free throw line.

The Lady Royals look to go to 5-0 when they play at Augusta Monday.

FREDERICK DOUGLASS 61, MASON COUNTY 58 (BOYS)

A shorthanded Mason County team couldn’t overcome a cold shooting night in a tight loss to Frederick Douglass Saturday night at The Fieldhouse.

The Royals shot 37 percent from the field and 14 percent from the 3-point line, but were able to help offset by hitting 24-of-34 from the free throw line.

Terrell Henry led the Royals with 23 points and eight rebounds, hitting 11-of-13 from the free throw line. Nate Mitchell added 18, Phillip Bierley with nine and AP Perry with eight.

They were without starter Mason Butler and reserves Braylon Hamilton and Trey Walker.

Mason County returns to action Wednesday when they play at Montgomery County.

BOONE COUNTY 82, FLEMING COUNTY 50 (GIRLS)

Boone County knocked down 11 3-pointers on their way to a 32-point victory over Fleming County Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Panthers 33-6 from downtown in the lopsided win. Six of those 3-pointers came in the first quarter as they built a 26-14 lead. It got to 51-26 by the half.

Sidney Argo led the Lady Panthers with 24 points, knocking down all six of her attempts from the free throw line. Niya Nelson was the next Lady Panther with six points.

Fleming County dropped to 1-5 and play at Montgomery County Monday.

FAYETTEVILLE-PERRY 61, MANCHESTER 47 (GIRLS)

Fayetteville coach Toby Sheets picked up his 500th career win on Saturday with a 61-47 victory over Manchester.

The Lady Rockets led throughout, taking a 28-25 lead into the half and 44-38 by the end of three.

They were able to pull away in the fourth, Anne Murphy leading the way with 22 points.

Brooke Kennedy led Manchester with 19 points, Emily Sweeney adding 11.

The Lady Hounds play at Fairfield Monday.

PAINT VALLEY 54, RIPLEY 19 (GIRLS)

Paint Valley opened up Eastern Brown’s showcase on Saturday with a 54-19 victory over Ripley at the middle school.

The Lady Jays struggled to get much going early on, trailing 20-2 by the end of the first and 34-5 by halftime.

They were able to find a little offense in the second half, Riley Finn leading the team with nine points. Ripley returns to action when they face Whiteoak Monday.

WILLIAMSBURG 64, GEORGETOWN 27 (GIRLS)

Georgetown jumped out to a 14-4 lead in a key SBAAC showdown, but Williamsburg closed with a 60-13 run the rest of the way to build a two-game advantage in the conference.

Grace Burrows led the Lady G-Men with 14 points, Torie Utter adding eight.

The Lady G-Men play at Summit Country Day Monday.

PEEBLES 73, EASTERN MEIGS 41 (GIRLS)

The trio of Jacey Justice, Lilly Gray and Peyton Johnson combined for 63 of Peebles’ 73 points as they improved to 11-1 on the season with a 73-41 victory over Eastern Meigs on Saturday at Eastern Brown’s showcase.

Justice scored 32 points with six rebounds, Gray 20 points and 10 rebounds, Johnson with 11.

Peebles opened hot, jumping out to a 28-10 lead, getting all their points from the trio. They led 43-19 by halftime and 64-27 after three quarters.

The Lady Indians play at Fayetteville Monday.

EASTERN BROWN 71, TROTWOOD-MADISON 45 (GIRLS)

Eastern Brown cruised to a victory in their showcase on Saturday with a 71-45 victory, improving to 16-2 on the season.

The Lady Warriors got all-around efforts from Emma Prine with 19 points and eight rebounds, Rylee Leonard adding 14 points with six rebounds, and six assists. Bailey Dotson added 12 points with five assists, Mackenzie Gloff adding 10 points with seven rebounds.

Eastern was in control throughout with leads of 19-5 after one, 40-15 at half and 52-28 after three.

The Lady Warriors host Lynchburg-Clay on Monday.