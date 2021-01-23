Lions lengthy run helps pull away from Panthers

Fleming County’s Landen Lutz puts a floater up on the baseline against Lewis County, Saturday, in Flemingsburg. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Lewis County’s Trey Gerike posts up Fleming County’s Adam Hargett. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Fleming County’s Hunter High puts a shot up over Lewis County’s Trey Gerike. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

FLEMINGSBURG — Lewis County coach Scott Tackett knew exactly what the outcome would be when he took off down the sideline, well out of his coaches box and in front of the Fleming County bench when he voiced his displeasure to an official for a non-call.

An easy technical foul whistled from the official and two Fleming County free throws.

But what he also hoped was the outcome that his team responded too.

And they did.

The Lions utilized a 24-4 run from the second to third quarter to end up running away from Fleming County on Saturday in Flemingsburg at the Coach Lake Kelly Classic with a 86-65 victory.

It was a spark the Lions needed, Fleming County winning a lot of 50-50 balls and the battle of the boards, building their lead to as large as nine in the first half at 28-19 after a Landen Lutz 3-pointer.

“For the first 16 minutes, Fleming County took the fight to us, they were the most aggressive team, they were the tougher team. Did basically everything better in the first half than we did,” Lions coach Scott Tackett said.

Responding with a 10-1 run that ended with a Trey Gerike layup, Tackett thought a block should have been whistled on the play with a Panthers player sliding underneath him to attempt a charge.

Nothing was called and Tackett made a sprint down the sideline towards the official. “Call a foul!,” he yelled.

“I looked at one of my guys over there and I said, ‘I’m about to get one.’,” Tackett said. “And I didn’t say why, but we were passive. I was afraid that was going to happen, we didn’t play since Monday night, got a 3:30 tip and they saw the Rowan score last night, Fleming was down 50 at the end of the third quarter and I guess they thought they were going to roll over.”

Message received.

What was a nine-point deficit turned into a 36-35 halftime lead for the Lions.

Lewis County then outscored the Panthers 23-5 in the third to get this one lopsided rather quickly, building a 59-40 lead into the fourth. The third quarter hasn’t been too kind to the Panthers so far this season, outscored 73-31 in their first three games.

“It’s been our downfall all year so far. Even the Menifee game (a 105-75 Panthers victory), we lost the third quarter. We’ve got to find a better way as coaches and players to come out of the locker room. I thought we came out of the locker room with great energy in the first quarter, but zero in the third quarter,” Panthers coach Buddy Biggs said.

Once the Lions started breaking the Panthers press in the second half, it was layup after layup in the third, the Lions hitting 60 percent of their shots in the final 16 minutes.

“We’ve got to fix a lot of things. Giving up way too many straight line drives to the basket. We’ve switched players, switched positions, tried different guys in the back line and it’s just not working. We don’t want to stop pressing all together because we like the pace and the space,” Biggs said. “I thought we did a really good job in the first half, thought we did a very poor job and for whatever reason we just didn’t execute in the back line of the press in the second half and Lewis just took full advantage of it.”

Trey Gerike and Bailey Thomas were the biggest beneficiaries of the press break, combining for 11 in the third and 39 in the game, Gerike staying on the attack all evening with 23 points, Thomas coming back from injury to score 16 points and pull down eight rebounds.

Kolby McCann helped keep the separation in the fourth by scoring nine points in the frame, doing the majority of his damage from the free throw line and ending with 20 points and nine rebounds on the night.

The win gets the Lions to 4-3 with Elliott County on deck Tuesday.

The Panthers dropped to 1-2 with back-to-back losses on Friday to Rowan County and Saturday to the Lions. They were led by Landen Lutz with 14 points, Lucas Jolly going for 13, Jayden Argo chipping in 12 points with seven rebounds.

Fleming County will host St. Patrick on Tuesday in their return to the court.

LIONS 86, PANTHERS 65

LEWIS COUNTY — 15-21-23-27 — 86

FLEMING COUNTY — 19-16-5-25 — 65

Lewis (86) — Gerike 23, McCann 20, Thomas 16, Liles 10, Spencer 4, Jordan 4, Burriss 3, Collins 3, Noble 2, Hardy 1

Fleming (65) — Lutz 14, Jolly 13, Argo 12, High 7, Hickerson 7, Moore 5, Hargett 4, Clark 3

Field Goals: Lewis 31/64, Fleming 23/63

3-Pointers: Lewis 6/18, Fleming 6/23

Free Throws: Lewis 18/26, Fleming 13/22

Rebounds: Lewis 41 (McCann 9), Fleming 41 (Argo 7)

Assists: Lewis 12 (Thomas 3), Fleming 8 (Three with 2)

Turnovers: Lewis 13, Fleming 19

Fouls: Lewis 16, Fleming 23

Records: Lewis County 4-3, Fleming County 1-2