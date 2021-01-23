Prep Schedule

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis County at Fleming County, 3:30 p.m.

Frederick Douglass at Mason County, 7:30 p.m.

St. Patrick at Covington Latin, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boone County at Fleming County, 1 p.m.

Mason County at Lloyd Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

West Union at Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Ripley at Fayetteville-Perry, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Fayetteville-Perry, 7:30 p.m.

West Union at Felicity-Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Williamsburg at Georgetown, 2:30 p.m.

Shootout at Eastern Brown (HS and MS)

Ripley vs Paint Valley, 12 p.m.

Peebles vs Eastern Meigs, 5 p.m.

Trotwood-Madison at Eastern Brown, 5 p.m.

