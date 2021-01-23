Prep Schedule

January 23, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, January 23
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Round 2, Houston
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Angelo Leo vs. Stephen Fulton (Junior Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — Houston at Temple
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Auburn at South Carolina
FOX — Connecticut at Creighton
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — George Mason at St. Joseph’s
1 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
CBS — Baylor at Oklahoma State
ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia
ESPNU — Southern Methodist at Central Florida
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
NBCSN — La Salle at Richmond
FOX — Providence at Villanova
3 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Florida State
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
4 p.m.
CBS — Ohio State at Wisconsin
ESPN — Duke at Louisville
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas State
FS1 — Utah Valley at St. John’s
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth
5 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Stanford
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
ESPN — Louisiana State at Kentucky
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
SECN — Mississippi State at Alabama
7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Penn State
CBSSN — St. Mary’s at San Francisco
8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia
ESPN2 — Colorado at Washington State
PAC-12N — Southern California at California
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Brigham Young
10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon State at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa State
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Michigan State
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona State at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 257 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Brooklyn
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Columbus
7 p.m.
NHLN — Montréal at Vancouver
10 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Winnipeg
RODEO
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla. (taped)
SAILING
11 p.m.
NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)
SKIING
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Crans Montana, Switzerland (taped)
6 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzbuhel, Austria (taped)
SNOWBOARDING
7 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Laax, Switzerland (taped)
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Laax, Switzerland (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Juventus
Sunday, January 24
BIATHLON
11 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Antholz-Anterselva, Italy (taped)
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
8 p.m.
NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Koenigssee, Germany (taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, West Region Finals, Jupiter, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
CBSSN — Davidson at Massachusetts
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — George Washington at Rhode Island
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at Wyoming
ESPN2 — Memphis at East Carolina
ESPNU — Utah at Washington
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami
CBSSN — Boston at Lafayette College
10 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego State at Air Force
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
ESPN2 — Indiana at Northwestern
ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina
1 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Louisiana State
2 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPNU — Auburn at Alabama
FS1 — Marquette at Butler
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona
SECN — Florida at Mississippi
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina State
BTN — Iowa at Rutgers
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Stanford
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
LUGE
9 p.m.
NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Innsbruck, Austria (taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at Indiana
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Milwaukee
NFL FOOTBALL
3:05 p.m.
FOX — NFC Championship: Tampa Bay at Green Bay
6:40 p.m.
CBS — AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Detroit at Chicago
4 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Calgary
8 p.m.
NHLN — Nashville at Dallas
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla. (taped)
SKIING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Crans Montana, Switzerland (taped)
SNOWBOARDING
10 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Valmalenco, Italy (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Juventus
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
ESPN — American Track League: From Fayetteville, Ark.