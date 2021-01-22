Ripley loses lead in fourth in loss to Lynchburg

Ripley’s Daniel Patrick looks for a teammate during their contest with Lynchburg-Clay Friday night. Patrick went for a team-high 21 points and eight rebounds in a 61-60 loss to the Mustangs. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

RIPLEY — The last bounce just didn’t go Ripley’s way Friday night.

With the closing seconds coming to a close, Braiden Bennington and Brayden Hanson both had shots for a Blue Jays win, but it just wasn’t meant to be in a 61-60 loss to Lynchburg-Clay at The Birds’ Nest.

The loss leaves Ripley still searching for their first Southern Hills Athletic Conference victory of the season, dropping to 2-6 and 0-5 in league play.

It was a game Ripley controlled pretty much throughout the first three quarters, but couldn’t hold on in the fourth.

“Anytime you go into a fourth quarter with a seven-point lead you just have to trust the process. We did what we were supposed to do for three quarters and you have to continue to do it. We were out of sync a little, our offense was not very disciplined, we didn’t get great shots, but ultimately I thought it fell on the defensive end,” Blue Jays coach Rex Woodward said.

The Blue Jays opened hot, thanks to Daniel Patrick’s activity on the offensive glass, collecting numerous putbacks as Ripley built a 24-14 lead by the end of the first. Patrick had 13 points and six rebounds by the end of the first, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds in the game.

“He’s a huge part of our team and it definitely hurt having him out the last couple of games. He comes in off quarantine with that type of energy right off of quarantine, just kind of shows what kind of heart he has and some of that toughness inside of him,” Woodward said. “We’ll need him the rest of the year.”

The advantage on the boards continued for the Blue Jays in the second, ending the half on a 6-0 run to take a 35-27 lead into halftime.

But Lynchburg’s Kyle Bennington was challenged by his coach at halftime and he responded.

After a three-point effort in the first half, Bennington went off for 20 points in the second half, scoring at will in the paint and keeping Lynchburg within striking distance after three quarters, trailing 49-42.

“Every 50-50 ball, questionable play, they made all those plays. I challenged them at halftime, Kyle Bennington, challenged him at halftime. He is a heck of a basketball player and been working on his post moves a lot,” Mustangs coach Ben Carson said.

Then the difference making fourth came and the Mustangs opened with a 9-0 run, Brady Chrisman’s layup giving them their first lead since it was 2-0 at 51-49 with five minutes and change to play.

Nine lead changes took place in the pivotal fourth, Ripley’s Bennington, Braiden giving them leads of 58-57 after a steal and layup and 60-59 with a putback at under 30 seconds to play.

But Lynchburg’s Bennington, Kyle got the last two, his layup with 10.1 seconds remaining the game-winning basket. Bennington came in averaging about four points a game.

“Kyle is such a great kid to coach, he’s very saavy, intelligent and I’m so happy for him. That was his coming out party tonight,” Carson said.

Kyle Bennington got fouled on the game-winner, but missed the free throw, giving the Blue Jays one last chance in transition, Braiden Bennington’s layup spinning off the rim, Brayden Hanson’s putback attempt at the horn also unable to fall.

“Braiden is pretty down on himself right now, we just told him keep your head up, we didn’t lose that game because of that. I was torn on whether to call a timeout or not, but I like our playmakers to make something happen there and we got exactly something that we wanted, it just didn’t fall,” Woodward said.

A frustrating loss for a Ripley team that’s struggled with COVID-19 quarantines throughout the season, just getting their eighth game in and missing a few key players along the way. Key post player Gabe Fyffe missed Friday’s contest and the team is hopeful to have him back next week.

The Blue Jays return to action Saturday night when they play at Fayetteville-Perry.

“We’ll average three or four games a week the next few weeks and this is where we’ll show what we’re made of. Things aren’t going well, backs are against the wall so let’s see what we do,” Woodward said.

MUSTANGS 61, BLUE JAYS 60

LYNCHBURG-CLAY — 14-13-15-19 — 61

RIPLEY — 24-11-14-11 — 60

Lynchburg (61) — Bennington 23, Waits 17, Chrisman 13, Miller 8

Ripley (60) — Patrick 21, Bennington 19, Germann 12, Shields 4, Hanson 2, Gibbs 2

3-Pointers Made: Lynchburg 5, Ripley 6

Free Throws: Lynchburg 6/9, Ripley 4/8

Rebounds: Lynchburg 29 (Binkley 8), Ripley 39 (Patrick 8)

Turnovers: Lynchburg 11, Ripley 12

Fouls: Lynchburg 15, Ripley 13

Records: Lynchburg-Clay (4-10, 3-4), Ripley (2-6, 0-5)