ROUNDUP: Lady Panthers pick up first win, Rowan routs Fleming, Hughes scores 36, Eastern Brown bags SHAC win

January 22, 2021
FLEMING COUNTY 58, ROWAN COUNTY 40 (GIRLS) (FRIDAY)

The Lady Panthers got their first win of the season on Friday after an 0-4 start with a victory in Morehead at Rowan County, 58-40.

Fleming (1-4) took advantage of a depleted Rowan team in quarantine to gain an important first win, one that will play a factor in seeding for the 61st District Tournament.

Sidney Argo led the way with 26 points, hitting 10-of-14 shots from the field and also pulling down nine rebounds.

Krishani Jackson added 12 points with five assists, Micah Hinton chipping in nine.

The Lady Panthers have a quick turnaround, hosting Boone County Saturday at 1 p.m.

Rowan County is off to an 0-3 start.

ROWAN COUNTY 96, FLEMING COUNTY 61 (BOYS) (FRIDAY)

The Vikings put up 91 points through three quarters and dished out 32 assists on 39 made baskets as they thumped Fleming County Friday night, 96-61.

Mason Moore shot 12-of-16 including six-of-seven from 3-point land in scoring 31 points for Rowan (3-0), also dishing out 10 assists as the Vikings shot 61 percent from the field in the game.

Fleming fell down quickly, 34-9 after one and 65-31 by halftime. Rowan County built the lead to 91-41 after three.

The Panthers (1-1) were led by Landen Lutz with 20 points, Lucas Jolly chipping in 10 with five assists.

They’ll play again on Saturday when they host Lewis County at 3:30 p.m.

HOLMES 79, ST. PATRICK 53 (GIRLS) (FRIDAY)

Despite a 36-point performance from Allison Hughes, the Lady Saints dropped a 79-53 contest to Holmes, Friday night at The Shamrock.

Holmes jumped out to a 43-22 halftime lead as they improved to 4-4 with a four-game winning streak.

Hughes scored 24 in the second half and is now six points shy of 1,000 for her career.

Caroline McKay added nine points for the Lady Saints (2-4), who return to action Monday when they host Harrison County.

EASTERN BROWN 50, NORTH ADAMS 46 (BOYS) (FRIDAY)

Eastern Brown got a bit of a scare on Friday night in their quest for a gold ball in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, but were able to prevail 50-46 and improve to 16-1 on the season and 10-0 in the SHAC, three wins shy of a Gold Ball.

They are now in the drivers seat to claim yet another SHAC title as well, two games clear in the loss column from North Adams.

The Warriors trailed 24-23 at the half and 36-33 after three before outscoring the Green Devils 17-10 in the fourth.

Luke Garrett led the Warriors with 24 points, Colton Vaughn adding 13 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Cade Meade led the Green Devils (9-4, 5-2) with 16 points and eight rebounds.

