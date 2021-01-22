Local Results

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rowan County 96, Fleming County 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holmes 79, St. Patrick 53

Fleming County 58, Rowan County 40

Robertson County at Paris, PPD

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Lynchburg-Clay 61, Ripley 60

Eastern Brown 50, North Adams 46

Georgetown 58, East Clinton 43

