Lady Warriors bounce back with win over Ripley

January 21, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Eastern Brown’s Mackenzie Gloff goes up for a shot in their contest with Ripley on Thursday. (Wade Linville, Champion Media)

<p>Eastern Brown’s Rylee Leonard attempts a layup in the lane against Ripley on Thursday. (Wade Linville, Champion Media)</p>

SARDINIA — After suffering a tough loss at North Adams in a big Southern Hills Athletic Conference battle on Wednesday, Eastern Brown rebounded with a convincing 74-25 win over Ripley on Thursday night in Sardinia.

The Lady Warriors left no doubt in this one, jumping out to a 40-10 lead by halftime and smooth sailing the rest of the way to their 15th victory of the season (15-2, 7-2) with just five regular season games remaining.

They’ll host a showcase on Saturday with games played throughout the day at both the middle school and high school, Eastern taking on Trotwood-Madison at 5 p.m.

They were led on Thursday by Rylee Leonard with 21 points as 12 different Lady Warriors entered the scoring column in the contest. Emma Brown added 12, Emma Prine with nine and Mackenzie Gloff adding eight.

The Lady Jays, shorthanded without star point guard Azyiah Williams the rest of the season due to a knee injury, were led by Riley Finn and Brooke Sims with six points apiece. Reggie Taylor chipped in five.

The Lady Jays (6-6, 4-3) will also play in the Showcase on Saturday, taking on Paint Valley at 12 p.m.

LADY WARRIORS 74, LADY JAYS 25

RIPLEY — 7-3-7-8 — 25

EASTERN BROWN — 20-20-18-16 — 74

Ripley (25) — R. Finn 6, Sims 6, Taylor 5, Madison 3, Hutchinson 2, K. Finn 2, Morgan 1

Eastern (74) — Leonard 21, Brown 12, Prine 9, Gloff 8, Litzinger 5, Barber 4, Belcher 4, Clark 4, Bailey 2, Wills 2, M. Dotson 2, B. Dotson 1

