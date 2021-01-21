HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

ROUNDUP: Peebles blows by Manchester, Lady G-Men grab a win

PEEBLES 75, MANCHESTER 26 (GIRLS) (THURSDAY)

The Lady Indians continue to roll as the season goes on.

Peebles improved to 10-1 on the season with a 49-point victory at Manchester on Thursday. Jacey Justice and Peyton Johnson combined for 56 of the 75 Lady Indian points as they built a 51-9 halftime lead.

Manchester just couldn’t get much going, getting 11 of their 26 points in the fourth quarter behind three Emily Sweeney 3-pointers. Sweeney and Brooke Kennedy led Manchester with 12 points.

Justice ended with 33 points, Johnson with 23, Lily Gray adding 10 points.

Peebles will now focus their attention to the Showcase at Eastern Brown on Saturday where they’ll take on Eastern Meigs at 5 p.m. Since they’ve lost to Fairfield, Peebles has won four straight with another shot at Fairfield January 28 at home.

Manchester plays at Fayetteville-Perry on Saturday.

GEORGETOWN 66, BLANCHESTER 49 (GIRLS) (THURSDAY)

After suffering a setback to East Clinton Wednesday night in their first game back from quarantine, the Lady G-Men got back into the winning column with a 66-49 win over Blanchester Thursday night.

Maddi Benjamin led the way with 22 points, 15 of them coming in the first half as Georgetown got off to a fast start with 45 first half points. Fresh off scoring her 1,000th career point the night before, Torie Utter added 18 points in the victory with Grace Burrows adding 15.

The Lady G-Men are now 9-4 on the season and have a big SBAAC clash with Williamsburg on Saturday.

