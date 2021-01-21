Sports on TV

January 21, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, January 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS1 — Southern California at Stanford

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn State

ESPN2 — Wichita State at Memphis

ESPNU — Southeast Missouri State At Morehead State

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Portland at Brigham Young

ESPN — Arizona at Arizona State

ESPNU — UCLA At California

FS1 — Indiana At Iowa

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Washington State

11 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado State At Utah State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio State

5 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Maryland

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Florida State

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Louisville

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Utah

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Columbus

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Montreal at Vancouver

SAILING

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool

Trending Recipes