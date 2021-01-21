Prep Schedule

January 21, 2021

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

KENTUCKY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mason County at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peebles at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

Ripley at Eastern Brown, 6 p.m.

Blanchester at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

