ROUNDUP: Lady Royals continue stingy defense, Buddy ball is back

MASON COUNTY 49, NICHOLAS COUNTY 29 (GIRLS) (TUESDAY)
— Lady Royals continue their stingy defense to start the season in a 49-29 win over Nicholas County Tuesday night. Mason County has allowed 95 points in three games in their 3-0 start. Opponents are 33-of-120 (27%) from the field in those games. That will get tested when they take on Notre Dame Thursday, the ninth ranked team in the state in the latest AP poll. The Lady Royals got a career-high from Milyn Henry in Tuesday’s win, Henry going for 19 points and hitting eight-of-10 shots from the field. Rachel Payne mixed in 13 points with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
FLEMING COUNTY 105, MENIFEE COUNTY 75 (BOYS) (TUESDAY)
— Fleming County exploded for 105 points in their season debut under new guidance from coach Buddy Biggs. The Panthers hit 55 percent of their shots and collected 55 rebounds in the victory, Jayden Argo leading the way with 34 points on 24 shots and nine rebounds. Argo was one of five Panthers in double figures, Landen Lutz with 15, Lucas Jolly 13 with seven rebounds, Adam Hargett also with 13 and seven rebounds and Zander Moore with 10 points and 15 rebounds. They were able to put up the high point total despite going three-of-25 from 3-point land.
NORTH ADAMS 44, EASTERN BROWN 40 (GIRLS) (WEDNESDAY)
— North Adams got revenge on Eastern Brown from an early season loss with a 44-40 victory on Wednesday in Seaman.
Eastern couldn’t overcome a 17-4 first half deficit and 27-14 at the half in the loss. They were able to trim the deficit all the way down to three with 13 seconds left, but ran out of time to mount their comeback any further, suffering their second loss in the season and now falling to second place in the Southern Hills Atheltic Conference Division I standings.
Rylee Leonard led the Lady Warriots with 11 points, Mackenzie Gloff adding nine points and six rebounds.
Eastern (14-2, 6-2) will have their work cut out if they want another SHAC title. They’ll need to win out and hope North Adams (9-1, 6-1) drops at least one contest in the SHAC to at least share the title.
EASTERN BROWN 68, RIPLEY 34 (BOYS) (WEDNESDAY)
— The Warriors were able to shoot out to a 36-16 halftime lead and never look back in their SHAC win over Ripley Wednesday night in Sardinia. The lead blossomed to 64-26 by the end of three as the reserves closed it out from there, Eastern improving to 15-1 on the season.
Colton Vaughn led the Warriors with 19 points, Luke Garrett adding 15 with Ethan Daniels chipping in 14.
Ripley was led by Cody Germann with 14 points, Braiden Bennington adding nine.
COVID PROTOCOL LIST GROWS
— The COVID protocol list continues to grow. Bracken County and Robertson County’s boys have been shut down for the rest of the week, wiping out their games through at least Sunday. The Polar Bears had their contests with Model, Scott and Augusta postponed this week. They’re slated to return to action Monday at home against Montgomery County with the Augusta reschedule date for January 27. The Black Devils contests with Paris on Friday and George Rogers Clark on Saturday are postponed. They’ll be hopeful to return January 26 at Pendleton County.