Girls’ 10th Region Coaches Association Top 5

Scoring in bunches can turn a close game into a blowout rather quick.

The style of play that Mason County displays, it can happen that way.

That’s what happened Tuesday night at The Fieldhouse when Mason County took a 30-23 advantage with three minutes and change left in the first half and got the game to a running clock by the three-minute mark of the third quarter in a 83-47 victory over Nicholas County.

“That can go both ways. We can score in spurts and give up a lot of points in spurts too,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “I think our guys did a great job of forcing turnovers and creating easy baskets in transition. Everybody on the floor can score and that’s what makes us so dangerous at times is that we have five guys that can put the ball in the basket.”

The Royals used a hot shooting night, hitting 55 percent from the field and 10 3-pointers to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Anwar “AP” Perry came into the game already with a hot start from downtown, knocking down 13-of-23 3-pointers on the season. He increased that percentage to 60 after hitting five-of-seven from deep on the way to a game-high 21 points. He’s shooting it into an ocean right now.

“Once I see a couple fall the coaches tell me to keep shooting it and I’m not going to tell them no,” Perry said. “I’m happy it’s opening things up. If another guard drives and I’m on ball side, they have two choices to guard the drive or guard me. Most of the time with me shooting like that, they’re going to guard me so it opens up the lane for the guard.”

Perry, normally known for his defense in prior years, has taken his game up a notch after nearly deciding not to play coming into the season. But during the November shutdown, Perry had a change of heart and wanted to join his teammates.

“Whenever they were shutdown I realized I didn’t have anything to do after school now. Me and Coach Gilbert were talking and he asked if I’d come out and after that I just fell in love again. I missed it,” Perry said.

The Royals are sure glad he has, being one of the many complimentary pieces to their hot start to the season.

Terrell Henry made a 12 point, 10 rebound and six assist night look rather effortless, the majority of that coming in the first half before Kirk turned to his bench in the later stages of the third the rest of the way.

Braylon Hamilton was the biggest beneficiary of the additional time from the reserves, adding 12 points for the Royals. Evan Schumacher continued to come on, scoring a career-high 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Trey Cracraft and Isaac Marshall got their first career varsity points, both scoring five points on the night.

Nicholas County hung early, trailing just 18-12 after one and 30-23 with 3:45 left before half after a Dalton Davenport 3-pointer.

“We started off a little flat. A little bit out of routine with a snow day, you just never know with that. But give credit to John Michael Reitz and Nicholas County. He had his guys ready to play and didn’t back down coming to The Fieldhouse,” Kirk said.

That’s the closest they’d get the rest of the way though, the Royals closing out the half on a 16-5 run.

Three of those five points were pretty special for Nicholas County’s Brady Switzer, his 3-pointer right before the halftime horn crossing the 1,000 point marker for his career. Switzer needed 14 coming into the night and had 15 by half, finishing the contest with 19 points.

“What a great milestone for that kid. Anytime a kid can reach those milestones, you give a lot of credit to them and congratulations to him,” Kirk said.

Then the Royals opened on a 19-2 run to start the second half to get this one out of reach. The win for Kirk was his 100th career victory, collecting 38 with Mason County as he’s now in his third season, 47 at Augusta in three seasons and 15 at Burgin.

Kirk and the Royals aren’t scheduled to play again until January 27 at Montgomery County, but are hopeful to pick up a game or two in between then. Scheduling isn’t easy on anybody in these current times, so he’ll be hitting the refresh button on the coaching email chain quite often over the next few days.

“We’ll try to pick something up Friday and Saturday and be on the email portal. I hit that thing up about every two minutes. You see the phone ring, you pick that thing up. It may be somebody in Bowling Green, it may be somebody close by. You got to be quick on the trigger right now, you don’t respond quick, that game is going to be taken because everybody is in the same situation right now. Everybody is looking for those opportunities to play and we’re playing so well right now, you want to keep on playing,” Kirk said.

After Switzer’s 19, Davenport added 13 for Nicholas County. The Bluejackets dropped to 1-6 on the year and return to the court Friday when they host Frankfort. It was the first meeting between the Bluejackets and Royals since February 10, 2015. The Bluejackets coach John Michael Reitz has family ties to Maysville, his father John coaching the Maysville Bulldogs from 1985-88 and leading them to a 10th Region title in ‘88.

ROYALS 83, BLUEJACKETS 47

NICHOLAS COUNTY — 12-16-9-10 — 47

MASON COUNTY — 18-28-22-15 — 83

Nicholas (47) — Switzer 19, Davenport 13, Letcher 5, Sexton 5, Clark 4, Saucedo 1

Mason (83) — Perry 21, Henry 12, Hamilton 12, Schumacher 11, Mitchell 9, Bierley 8, Cracraft 5, Marshall 5

Field Goals: Nicholas 16/56, Mason 33/59

3-Pointers: Nicholas 5/17, Mason 10/23

Free Throws: Nicholas 10/12, Mason 7/14

Rebounds: Nicholas 29 (Gray 6), Mason 43 (Henry 10)

Assists: Nicholas 3 (Three with 1), Mason 20 (Henry 6)

Turnovers: Nicholas 18, Mason 13

Records: Nicholas County 1-6, Mason County 5-1