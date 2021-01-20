Local Results

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer at Lewis County, PPD

Augusta 73, Russell 65

Felicity-Franklin (OH) 96, St. Patrick 34

Bracken County at Scott, PPD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bracken County at Bellevue, 7:30 p.m.

Ludlow 63, St. Patrick 31

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern Brown 68, Ripley 34

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Washington Courthouse at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

East Clinton 49, Georgetown 47

North Adams 44, Eastern Brown 40

