10th Region Media Coaches Polls

January 20, 2021

BOYS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FIRST PLACE VOTES)

1. George Rogers Clark — 288 (18)

2. Montgomery County — 261

3. Robertson County — 243

4. Mason County — 226

5. Campbell County — 220

6. Bishop Brossart — 203

7. Bourbon County — 178

8. Scott — 167

9. Harrison County — 145

10. Calvary Christian — 116

11. Augusta — 102

12. Pendleton County — 99

13. Bracken County — 84

14. Nicholas County — 52

15. Paris — 47

16. St. Patrick — 18

GIRLS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FIRST PLACE VOTES)

1. Bishop Brossart — 232 (11)

2. Paris — 212

3. Scott — 209 (5)

4. George Rogers Clark — 203

5. Montgomery County — 169

6. Campbell County — 158

7. Mason County — 149

8. Bourbon County — 136

9. Harrison County — 104

10. Nicholas County — 98

11. Pendleton County — 87

12. Augusta — 53

13. Robertson County — 49

14. St. Patrick — 42

15. Bracken County — 19

(*polls compiled by WFTM’s Travis Scaggs)

