COLLEGE BASKETBALL

McNutt earns second MSC Player of the Week honors of the season

January 19, 2021 edennison Sports 0
TMU Press Release

BOWLING GREEN — Thomas More University senior guard Briana McNutt (Maysville, Ky./Mason County) has been named the Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. This is McNutt’s second Mid-South Player of the Week honor this season as she also earned the honor the week of November 16.

McNutt helped lead the fourth-ranked Saints to a 3-0 record last week. She shot 59.4 percent (19-of-32) from the field, including 60.0 percent (nine-of-15) from behind the arc as she averaged 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game to go with five assists and four steals. McNutt had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists against Cumberland University, followed that with 22 points and three steals against Freed-Hardeman University and had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds against Bethel (Tenn.) University.

McNutt has started and played in 13 games this season as the Saints are off to a 15-1 start. She’s averaging 11.6 points per game and pulling down 5.9 rebounds per game. She’s doing so efficiently, hitting 45.5 percent of her shots from the field and 45.1 percent from the 3-point line, while knocking down 87.5 percent of her free throw attempts.

They suffered their first loss of the season on Monday to Lindsey Wilson and McNutt and the Saints return to action on Thursday (January 21) when they host Cumberland (Tenn.) University at 5:30 p.m. at the Connor Convocation Center.

Trending Recipes