HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Eastern Brown, Peebles continue to climb in AP Poll

January 19, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Eastern Brown’s Luke Garrett (2) has helped the Warriors get off to a 14-1 start and a No. 7 ranking in the latest Ohio AP Prep Basketball Division III poll. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Eastern Brown’s Luke Garrett (2) has helped the Warriors get off to a 14-1 start and a No. 7 ranking in the latest Ohio AP Prep Basketball Division III poll. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Both the Eastern Brown boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and the Peebles’ girls are making their moves in the latest Associated Press Ohio prep basketball polls.

Peebles has moved up to No. 5 in the latest Division IV AP poll, collecting 94 votes with a 9-1 record on the season. They host Washington Courthouse on Wednesday their next time on the floor. The team is led by senior Jacey Justice, who recently went over 2,000 points in her career, but the Lady Indians have others more than capable of stepping up on each given night that includes Lilly Gray, Payton Johnson and Emily Cobb. Their lone loss is to Fairfield in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play and own a pair of wins over ranked Division III teams in Eastern Brown (No. 6) and Albany Alexander (No. 9). They’ll get a chance at revenge against Fairfield on January 28 at home.

The Lady Warriors are tied at No. 6 in the latest Division III AP poll, collecting 60 votes in a share with Ottawa-Glandorf. Eastern is 14-1 on the season with their lone loss to Peebles. They picked up a big win over a Divsion I school on Saturday against Sycamore in the Journey to the Tourney played at Lakota West. Eastern is led by sophomore sensation Rylee Leonard, but go very deep and utilize their bench well to get the defensive effort coach Kevin Pickerill demands of them. They’ll return to action on Wednesday when they play at North Adams in a game that will have conference title implications. They’ll then host Ripley on Thursday before hosting a shootout on Saturday when they’ll take on Trotwood-Madison.

The Warriors come in at No. 7 in the latest Division III AP poll, with 69 votes. The Warriors are currently 14-1 with a home game against Ripley Wednesday night. They are undefeated in SHAC play with their lone loss to Fairland, who came in at No. 9 in the D-III poll. Eastern is outscoring its opponents by an average of 59.3-38.5 per game. They’ve outrebounded their opponent by nearly 100 rebounds on the season and have three players averaging in double figures (Luke Garrett 15.4 ppg, Colton Vaughn 11.1 ppg and Trent Hundley 11.1 ppg).

Trending Recipes