NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Top 25

January 19, 2021 edennison Sports 0

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Louisville (20) 12-0 710 2

2. NC State (5) 10-0 680 3

3. UConn (1) 7-0 659 4

4. South Carolina (2) 9-1 650 5

5. Stanford (1) 11-1 632 1

6. UCLA 8-2 545 8

7. Maryland 11-1 533 9

8. Texas A&M 13-1 515 7

9. Baylor 8-2 499 6

10. Arizona 10-2 474 11

11. Michigan 10-0 443 13

12. Kentucky 10-3 420 12

13. Oregon 9-3 378 10

14. South Florida 10-1 310 16

15. Arkansas 11-4 266 17

16. Indiana 8-3 226 18

17. Ohio St. 7-1 218 15

18. DePaul 8-3 217 19

19. Mississippi St. 8-4 198 14

20. Gonzaga 12-2 162 20

21. Northwestern 7-2 115 22

22. Georgia 12-1 113 –

23. Syracuse 6-1 111 24

24. Iowa St. 9-4 65 –

25. Tennessee 9-2 61 23

Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. 52, Texas 49, Missouri St. 43, West Virginia 34, Washington St 14, Alabama 10, Nebraska 9, Rice 6, Arizona St. 6, IUPUI 2.

