NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Top 25

Mason County continues their early season success and is having fun doing it.

They even brought out new digs Saturday night.

With their “The County” jerseys brought out for the first time, honoring the history of basketball in Mason County and Maysville, the Royals (4-1) put up 51 first half points on their way to a 73-52 victory over Augusta (2-2) Saturday night at The Fieldhouse.

Not much went wrong for the Royals in the first 16 minutes, hitting 57 percent of their shots, forcing 12 turnovers and Anwar “AP” Perry’s 3-pointer right before the horn at the half pretty much summed it all up as they were clicking on all cylinders, leading 51-26 by the break.

“I thought we did a great job in transition. We knew we wanted to play fast, we new we wanted to speed them up. We knew their rotation and probably wasn’t as deep as to what we are,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “Forced a lot of turnovers there in the first half, got a lot of baskets in transition and really got out to a hot start with AP shooting the ball.”

The helter-skelter pace the Royals like to play with in their relentless ball pressure frustrated the Panthers all evening as Augusta was unable to offset it by slowing down the pace down in doing so. Mason County got 28 points off Augusta turnovers on the night.

“I tried to tell our guys it’s hard to match their intensity in practice and they play hard,” Panthers coach Jason Hinson said. “We’re testing the waters to see how things are going to go. Obviously they did a great job on Kason tonight, they roughed him up, didn’t call much riding and hand checks and that will be a long night for whoever they play. But i’m not complaining, they have a great basketball team and Coach Kirk does a great job and I thought they could have beat us by as bad as they wanted to tonight.”

The Royals got things to a running clock by the 5:15 mark of the third quarter with a 62-26 advantage.

From there, Augusta showed some grit and responded with a 13-2 run to end the third, trailing 64-39 headed into the fourth.

With the outcome already given, the Royals turned to their bench for the majority of the fourth, improving to 4-1 for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Kirk wanted to go to his bench earlier, but didn’t like what he saw in the JV game, a 51-48 Augusta victory.

“Our JV guys, we wanted to give them more of an opportunity to get some of those guys in there earlier. The JV game, they didn’t play to the standards of Mason County basketball. As a coaching staff we decided this was our opportunity to make a statement, those guys have to understand we can’t take anything lightly within the JV game. We’ve got to take care of business, play to the the standards of Mason County basketball,” Kirk said.

Not much was expected from the outside as Mason County entered the season needing to replace seven seniors and predicted to finish in the middle of the pack of the region.

But wins over Campbell County and Scott County over the last week has the Royals altering those “rebuilding year” plans. The team is everywhere on the floor, evidenced with 88 turnovers forced through the first five games.

“I think a lot of people had us under the radar. I think that puts an extra chip on their shoulder to our guys and come out and compete and show they are above where they are,” Kirk said. “We’re 4-1, we let one slip away at Bourbon County and that’s probably on me as a coach for not making the necessary adjustments. I think it’s the process we got out of that and the growth. If we win that game, we probably don’t win the Campbell County game or Scott County game, because of what we learned. We have to be able to play without fouling and our guys have done a great job of adjusting to that.”

Nate Mitchell led the charge for the Royals, tying his career-high with 20 points and staying on the attack all night, also recording five assists and four steals.

“We got a bunch of stops and it led to run outs and just attacking the rim,” Mitchell said. “I’m just getting more comfortable every game. We’re playing good as a team and putting up good numbers.”

Perry poured in 18 points, a career-high for himself as he knocked down all four of his 3-point attempts. Terrell Henry finished with 16 points and nine rebounds as the Royals trio did a lot of damage.

Evan Schumacher, inserted into the starting lineup, added seven points and five rebounds, his post defense causing Augusta problems on the evening.

“The last two games the big difference has been Evan Schumacher. Evan may not show it on the stat line, but with Evan in the back we may be able to gamble more up front knowing that he’s behind us providing the length and that rim protector in the back. Give a lot of credit to him,” Kirk said.

Augusta will take notes from this one, learn from it and hope to improve things over the next two months before it really matters when they come back to The Fieldhouse for the 39th District Tournament in mid-March. They’ll get one more gauge against the Royals however, when they’ll face them down in the Panthers Den in late February.

“We just have to improve. Obviously we know we’re not going to be able to run and gun with them. We’re going to have to play a patient basketball game and take care of the basketball and take advantage of their gambling,” Hinson said. “We took some bad shots early in the game. We’ve got to become a better basketball team and we will, it’s the fourth game of the year.”

Conner Snapp led Augusta with 13 points on the night, Riley Mastin finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds while Kason Hinson had 11 points.

ROYALS 73, PANTHERS 52

AUGUSTA — 15-11-13-13 — 52

MASON COUNTY — 24-27-13-9 — 73

Augusta (52) — Snapp 13, Mastin 12, Kason Hinson 11, Kelsch 7, Archibald 5, Kylan Hinson 4

Mason (73) — Mitchell 20, Perry 18, Henry 16, Schumacher 7, Bierley 6, Butler 2, Hamilton 2, Scilley 2

Field Goals: Augusta 18/40, Mason 28/61

3-Pointers: Augusta 5/13, Mason 6/18

Free Throws: Augusta 11/13, Mason 11/15

Rebounds: Augusta 26 (Mastin 9), Mason 33 (Henry 9)

Assists: Augusta 5 (Hinson 3), Mason 10 (Mitchell 5)

Turnovers: Augusta 19, Mason 6

Fouls: Augusta 12, Mason 15

Records: Augusta 2-2, Mason County 4-1