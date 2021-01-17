Two weeks in the books, here’s another look at 10 things in the 10th.
— The COVID protocol quarantines list continues to grow: Scott, Pendleton County, Montgomery County and Paris are four boys’ teams currently out due to COVID protocols. Mason County, Harrison County and Augusta are three girls’ teams currently out due to COVID protocols. Some of them will return to action this week while others are out until next week.
— Players to join the 1,000 point club so far this season: Augusta’s Kason Hinson, Pendleton County’s Tredyn Thomas, Bourbon County’s McLain Murphy. *if you know of others, feel free to let me know.
— Paris senior Chez Tye broke a program record with 14 steals in the Lady Hounds 53-33 victory over Frederick Douglass. The record was previously set by her sister, Alexis Tye. *Stat courtesy of Ivan Rice.
— Robertson County’s boys and Bishop Brossart’s girls claimed the 10th Region All “A” Tournament trophies on Thursday. The Black Devils knocked off St. Patrick, Calvary Christian and Bishop Brossart on their way to their second regional All “A” title in program history. The Lady ‘Stangs received a bye in the first week after Nicholas County had to withdraw due to COVID protocols. Brossart then knocked off Paris in the semifinals before taking down Augusta in the championship, their 12th in program history.
— Impressive victory for the Montgomery County girls’ team on Saturday with a 55-48 victory over the reigning 14th Region champ Letcher County Central. The Lady Indians are off to a 5-1 start, the lone loss to George Rogers Clark. Their doing it with balance, four players averaging at least 8.5 points per game. They’ll be a tough out come mid-March in the really deep 40th District.
— Mason County’s AP Perry nearly didn’t even play this season. When things started up in late October, Perry told the coaching staff he wanted to solely focus on soccer as he heads to Midway to play next year. But Perry had a change of heart after the shutdown in November and rejoined the team. Mason County is sure happy he did, Perry off to a solid start for Mason County. In the first five games, Perry is averaging 12.4 points and shooting 56 percent from the 3-point line (13/23).
— With their 93-61 victory over Evangel Christian Saturday, George Rogers Clark earned their 2,000th win in program history. According to the KHSAA record book, that puts the Cardinals second all-time in the state in wins. The Tomcats had 2,027 wins entering the 2020-21 season. *Stat courtesy of Mike Rogers.
— Good luck putting up points on Bishop Brossart’s girls. Through their first four games of the season they’ve allowed a total of 104 points, allowing just 26 points per game.
— My top 10 boys’ teams in the 10th:
1. GRC
2. Robertson County
3. Montgomery County
4. Mason County
5. Campbell County
6. Bishop Brossart
7. Scott
8. Harrison County
9. Bourbon County
10. Pendleton County
Next up: Calvary Christian
— My top 10 girls’ teams in the 10th:
1. Bishop Brossart
2. GRC
3. Scott
4. Paris
5. Mason County
6. Montgomery County
7. Bourbon County
8. Campbell County
9. Harrison County
10. Nicholas County
Next up: Pendleton County