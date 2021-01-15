ROUNDUP: Justice clears 2k, Reed beats buzzer

PEEBLES 65, RIPLEY 13 (GIRLS) (THURSDAY)
Peebles senior Jacey Justice surpassed the 2,000 career points mark in the Lady Indians win over the Lady Jays Thursday night.
Justice went for 26 points and cleared the milestone in the second quarter. She’s the all-time leading scorer in program history and is now just a little over 300 points away from passing her brother Beau for the school’s all-time mark (2,370 points).
Payton Johnson added 14 points, Lilly Gray chipping in 11.
BRACKEN COUNTY 61, RACELAND 59 (BOYS) (THURSDAY)
Blake Reed went coast-to-coast in the closing seconds and finished off a basket at the buzzer as the Polar Bears got a 61-59 road win at Raceland.
The Rams tied things up on a free throw with under five seconds to play, but Reed took the ball down the court and finished with contact to give the Polar Bears their second victory of the season (2-3).
Reed finished with a team-high 21 points, Garrett Reynolds shooting it well, hitting four 3-pointers and going for 17 points. JuShod Commodore added 12 points as Bracken County will return to action Saturday when they host Tates Creek at 3 p.m.
LUDLOW 74, ST. PATRICK 42 (BOYS) (FRIDAY)
St. Patrick dropped to 0-6 to start the season with a defeat to Ludlow Friday night at the Shamrock.
The Saints stayed competitive in this one for a while, trailing 36-25 at the half. Chase Walton led the team with 23 points, Braxton Swanger going for eight.
RUSSELL 61, ST. PATRICK 32 (BOYS) (THURSDAY)
Chase Walton tied his season-high 15 points, but the Saints weren’t able to find much offense elsewhere in a 61-32 home loss to Russell Thursday night.
Walton added seven rebounds while Allan Briseno had five points and six rebounds with the Saints dropping to 0-5 on the year.
BOURBON COUNTY 52, FLEMING COUNTY 48 (GIRLS) (THURSDAY)
The Lady Panthers finally got their season underway on Thursday and suffered a four-point home loss at the hands of Bourbon County.
Fleming got balanced scoring with three players in double figures, Sidney Argo and Niya Nelson with 11 points each, Micah Hinton adding 10.
BISHOP BROSSART 54, AUGUSTA 13 (GIRLS) (THURSDAY)
The Lady ‘Stangs were able to claim their their third straight 10th Region All “A” Classic title as they breezed by Augusta Thursday night.
Brossart jumped out to a 21-3 lead after one and 39-6 by halftime on their way to the program’s 12th all-time regional All “A” title. Marie Kiefer had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady ‘Stangs.
Reagan Tackett led Augusta with six points as they dropped to 2-3, playing in their first ever All “A” Championship.
NORTH ADAMS 52, MANCHESTER 34 (GIRLS) (THURSDAY)
Manchester was all square with North Adams at halftime, but were only able to muster up 10 points in a 52-34 loss to North Adams Thursday night.
The Lady Hounds took a 17-11 lead after one and the two were all square at 24 at the break.
North Adams held the Lady Hounds to a 3-point quarter in the third to take a 35-27 lead into the fourth before running away with the SHAC contest.
Brooke Kennedy led Manchester with 11 points, Karigan Turner adding eight, Emily Sweeney chipping in six.