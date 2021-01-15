Prep Schedule

January 15, 2021 edennison Sports 0

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ludlow at St. Patrick, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fleming County at Morgan County, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lynchburg-Clay at Eastern Brown, 7:30 p.m.

Blanchester at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

