Sports on TV

January 15, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, January 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Marshall at Western Kentucky

ESPNU — Alabama (Birmingham) at Charlotte

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Bowling Green at Buffalo

ESPN2 — Duquesne at St. Bonaventure

ESPNU — Cleveland State at Wright State

9 p.m.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Rutgers

11 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno State at Nevada (Reno)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Colorado

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern California

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

7 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

NBC — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

SAILING

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Americas Cup: Prada Challenger Series

SWIMMING

11 p.m. (Saturday)

NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, San Antonio (taped)

Trending Recipes