Robertson County-Bishop Brossart photo gallery

BOYS' 10TH REGION ALL "A" CHAMPIONSHIP

January 15, 2021 edennison Sports 0
The Robertson County Black Devils claimed the 10th Region All “A” Classic on Thursday night in Alexandria with a 58-46 victory over Bishop Brossart. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

The Robertson County Black Devils claimed the 10th Region All “A” Classic on Thursday night in Alexandria with a 58-46 victory over Bishop Brossart. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

  • Robertson County’s Eli Dotson makes a defensive stand against Bishop Brossart’s Stephen Verst. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

    Robertson County’s Eli Dotson makes a defensive stand against Bishop Brossart’s Stephen Verst. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

  • The Robertson County Black Devils claimed the 10th Region All “A” Classic on Thursday night in Alexandria with a 58-46 victory over Bishop Brossart. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

    The Robertson County Black Devils claimed the 10th Region All “A” Classic on Thursday night in Alexandria with a 58-46 victory over Bishop Brossart. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

  • Robertson County’s Justin Becker receives the 10th Region All “A” Championship trophy after Thursday night’s game. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

    Robertson County’s Justin Becker receives the 10th Region All “A” Championship trophy after Thursday night’s game. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Trending Recipes