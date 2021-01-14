Local Results

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bracken County 61, Raceland 59

Russell 61, St. Patrick 32

10th Region All “A” Championship

Robertson County 58, Bishop Brossart 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bourbon County 52, Fleming County 48

Sayre 59, Bracken County 40

10th Region All “A” Championship

Bishop Brossart 54, Augusta 13

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Adams 52, Manchester 34

Peebles 65, Ripley 13

Bethel-Tate at Georgetown, PPD

