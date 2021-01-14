Throwback Thursday

The early rust has shown for the Saint Patrick Lady Saints so far this season.

Just five days into their season, the Lady Saints are off to an 0-2 start with losses to Robertson County and then Sayre on Wednesday night, 46-40.

For the majority of the preseason and four days into the regular season, the Lady Saints were in COVID quarantine protocols and couldn’t do much of anything.

The loss of three seniors mixed in with a shortage of production outside of a couple players has them searching for answers, some they just haven’t had time to figure out yet.

Scoring was difficult on Wednesday against the Lady Spartans, a three-point second quarter putting them in a 23-10 halftime deficit.

“We still got to get that confidence. We’re five days in, we’ve been back since last Friday. I actually thought we got some good looks in the first half, just weren’t able to capitalize on the looks that we did get,” Lady Saints coach Andy Arn said.

By the time Chloe Faust hit the Lady Saints first 3-pointer of the game against Sayre’s zone, there was only about seven minutes to play in the game.

Makenna Roush knocked down the Lady Saints only other 3-pointer of the game, getting them within four with under a minute to play, the closest they had been since the early stages of the second quarter.

But missed opportunities on Sayre missed free throws for loose ball rebounds ended in the Lady Spartans hands on two different occasions, Kylie Dennis finally putting the game out of reach with two free throws and making it a 46-39 game in the final 18 seconds of the game.

Dennis finished with 25 points, making it look effortless at times for the talented sophomore, who also added nine rebounds. The Lady Spartans also got 10 points from Sofia Richardson, Cat Graves adding seven points to go with 11 rebounds.

St. Patrick was able to get some bright spots on offense from Allison Hughes and Makenna Roush, Hughes led the Lady Saints with 15 points, Roush adding 12, 10 of them coming in the second half.

When the offense did get going in the second half, Hughes and Roush were the main beneficiaries as the only two to score more than five points on the evening. But Arn knows they need to get more elsewhere this season to be successful.

“It’s going to be a process when we’re still trying to figure out our rotation and part of that rotation is a lot of players who have never really played varsity before. They’re going to have to play major minutes and they’re working hard and doing a good job, but we’ve got to figure that out on how they work within that role,” Arn said. “Our people who have been here for a long time are going to have to take on more of a scoring role. We’ll get there. I feel like we have four very capable scorers on this team.”

If nothing shakes out on the schedule, the Lady Saints have a lot of practice time ahead of them.

The’yre not schedule to play at the moment again until January 22 against Holmes. Their next three scheduled games have been wiped out due to COVID protocols from other programs, the Saturday contest with Dayton, a Monday road tilt with Bath County and a game at Georgetown (OH) on January 20th. Not something the Lady Saints wanted to endure at this time of the season.

“Just want to play. As long as we’re not stuck at home, that’s great. We’ve had a couple cancel here recently. Practice isn’t a bad thing, we’ll try to add games, maybe one on Saturday. We’re definitely going to try to add games. We’re looking to have two to three a week,” Arn said.

LADY SPARTANS 46, LADY SAINTS 40

SAYRE — 9-14-11-12 — 46

SAINT PATRICK — 7-3-11-19 — 40

Sayre (46) — Dennis 25, Richardson 10, Graves 7, Patterson 2, Shanes 2

St. Patrick (40) — Hughes 15, Roush 12, Faust 5, Riggs 4, McKay 2, Arn 2

3-Pointers Made: Sayre 5, St. Patrick 2

Free Throws: Sayre 8/18, St. Patrick 4/7

Rebounds: Sayre 34 (Graves 11), St. Patrick 38 (Riggs 9)

Turnovers: Sayre 9, St. Patrick 15

Fouls: Sayre 11, St. Patrick 16

Records: Sayre 4-1, St. Patrick 0-2