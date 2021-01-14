Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, January 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Colorado

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga

ESPNU — Stanford at Utah

FS1 — Washington State at UCLA

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Marshall at Western Kentucky

ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida

ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at Radford

FS1 — Purdue at Indiana

9 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego State at Utah State

ESPN — Arizona State at Oregon

ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Memphis

ESPNU — Morehead State at Eastern Illinois

FS1 — Michigan State at Iowa

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Southern California

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Brigham Young at St. Mary’s

FS1 — Arizona at Oregon State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Purdue

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at Arizona

8 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

FIGURE SKATING

6 p.m.

NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — NY Islanders at NY Rangers

10 p.m.

NHLN — Anaheim at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal

