10th Region Basketball media polls

January 13, 2021 edennison Sports 0

BOYS (First place votes in parentheses)

1. GRC — 288 (18)

2. Campbell County — 255

3. Montgomery County — 254

4. Robertson County — 239

5. Bishop Brossart — 207

6. Scott — 188

7. Mason County — 180

8. Bourbon County — 175

9. Harrison County — 132

10. Calvary Christian — 121

11. Augusta — 108

12. Pendleton County — 104

13. Bracken County — 84

14. Nicholas County — 48

15. Paris — 47

16. St. Patrick — 18

GIRLS (First place votes in parentheses)

1. Paris — 224 (5)

2. Bishop Brossart — 216 (4)

3. GRC — 208 (2)

4. Scott — 203 (5)

5. Campbell County — 165

6. Montgomery County — 163

7. Mason County — 159

8. Bourbon County — 138

9. Harrison County — 105

10.Nicholas County — 98

11. Pendleton County — 84

12. Robertson County — 65

13. St. Patrick — 46

14. Augusta — 32

15. Bracken County — 24

Trending Recipes