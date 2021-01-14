MASON COUNTY 71, CAMPBELL COUNTY 63 (BOYS) (TUESDAY)

Mason County got an early season signature road win with a 71-63 victory over Campbell County Tuesday night in Alexandria.

In a game that featured 46 fouls and 64 free throw attempts, it was Terrell Henry and the Royals prevailing. Henry went for a career-high 28 points while Nate Mitchell tossed in 17 and AP Perry with 13, Mason County improving to 3-1 on the season. Henry hit 14 of 17 shots from the foul line and the Royals held their poise after building an eight-point lead after three.

Mason County returns to action Friday when they host Pendleton County.

BISHOP BROSSART 81, BRACKEN COUNTY 64 (BOYS) (MONDAY)

Bishop Brossart is headed back to familiar territory as they’ll head to Thursday’s 10th Region All “A” Championship with a 81-64 victory over Bracken County.

The Mustangs controlled this one throughout and led in nearly the entirety.

Blake Reed led the Polar Bears with 31 points, Cayden Reed adding 13.

Brossart got 30 points from Stephen Verst as he knocked down 12-of-15 from the free throw line. The Mustangs went 33-of-43 from the free throw line compared to the Polar Bears at 6-of-13.

Bracken County will look to get back in the win column when they play at Raceland on Thursday.

AUGUSTA 71, FAIRVIEW 56 (BOYS) (MONDAY)

Augusta got back on track Monday with a 71-56 win over Fairview and welcomed their former coach Roger Newton back to the Panthers Den for the first time since he departed after the 2018-19 season.

The Panthers were led by Kason Hinson’s 18 points, Riley Mastin recording a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Chase Archibald also hit double figures with 12 points.

The Panthers had their next game with Bath County on Friday postponed due to COVID and will now face Mason County on Saturday at The Fieldhouse.

MANCHESTER 62, WHITEOAK 37 (GIRLS) (WEDNESDAY)

Manchester was able to get back into the win column with a 25-point victory over Whiteoak on Wednesday.

Brooke Kennedy led the Lady Hounds once again with 25 points, Emily Sweeney and Maggie Roberts also posting solid performances, with 19 and 10 points respectively.

The Lady Hounds jumped out to a 44-14 lead by halftime, the three names mentioned combining for 37 of the 44 points.

Manchester will play their third game this week on Thursday when they host North Adams.

RIPLEY 53, MANCHESTER 43 (GIRLS) (MONDAY)

Even on a torn ACL, there’s still not much that can stop Ripley’s Azyiah Williams.

Williams torched the Lady Hounds on Monday, the Lady Jays senior night with 37 points to give Ripley a 53-43 win over Manchester. Williams, a senior and playing in one of her last games before surgery, was on fire from the get-go, three triples in the first quarter getting her going. She had 19 by halftime and kept it going to will her team to victory.

Up just 23-22 at the half, Ripley pushed their lead to 37-32 by the fourth and closed the game out strong by getting 11 points from Williams in the final quarter.

Manchester was led by Brooke Kennedy with 14 points.

Ripley plays at Peebles on Thursday.

EASTERN BROWN 65, FAYETTEVILLE-PERRY 28 (GIRLS) (MONDAY)

Coming off a loss to the Peebles Lady Indians, the Eastern Lady Warriors got back to their winning ways by claiming a 65-28 win on the road over Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets on Monday.

The Lady Warriors rose to an overall record of 13-1 and a 6-1 record in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play with Monday’s victory.

It was a conference battle in which the Lady Warriors struggled to get into a rhythm on offense, but Eastern head coach Kevin Pickerill utilized his depth chart and aggressive full court defense to wear down the now 5-3, 2-3 Lady Rockets in the second half.

“I thought we played too complacent the first half and watched everyone do their individual moves instead of playing together. I thought we moved the ball a lot better the second half and were able to wear down Fayetteville with out depth,” said Pickerill.

While the Lady Warriors may have struggled to get things going on the offensive end early on, their defense wasn’t lacking. They managed to hold the Lady Rockets, who also struggled with shooting, to only five points in the first quarter to hold a 17-5 lead following an old fashioned three-point play by Eastern junior Mackenzie Gloff.

The Lady Rockets were mounting a comeback midway through the second period, and it was sophomore forward Cassidy Feldhaus sinking one-of-two free throws in the shooting bonus to narrow the margin to 21-10.

After rebounding a missed Eastern shot, Fayetteville’s junior guard Olivia Crawford delivered an assist to senior Kelbee Coffman for a fast break lay-up to leave the Lady Rockets trailing by just nine.

On the other end of the court, the Lady Warriors had a hard time getting shots to fall.

At halftime, it was Eastern leading 21-12.

The Lady Warriors came off halftime break to outscore the Lady Rockets 26-10 in the third quarter, upping their lead to 47-22.

Eastern’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Rylee Leonard, managed only five points through the entire first half, but heated up to score 12 in the second half to lead all scorers with 17 points.

Leonard drained a pair of two-point field goals and a three-pointer in the Lady Warriors third-quarter run.

Eastern’s junior guard Bailey Dotson scored all six of her points for the game in the third quarter, while Gloff also went for six points in the third.

Also contributing buckets for the Lady Warriors in their big third quarter were Brown, Prine, and junior Mary Litzinger.

The Lady Warriors kept up the momentum, outscoring the Lady Rockets 18-6 in the fourth quarter to cap off the 37-point victory.

“Rockets played with a lot of heart but just couldn’t seem to get the basketball to fall,” said Fayetteville-Perry head coach Toby Sheets following Monday’s loss. “Was happy with the ladies’ mental approach and ‘never give up’ attitude.”

“Eastern played very tough defense and foul trouble didn’t bother them with a deep bench,” Sheets added. “Rockets will rebound and get back to work.”

It was the worst shooting performance of the season for the Lady Rockets, as they sank only 10-of-62 shots from the field (16%) and went 0-12 from beyond the arc.

Murphy led the Lady Rockets in scoring with 14 points, sinking five shots from the field and four-of-seven attempts from the foul line.

In addition to Leonard, there were two other Lady Warriors to reach double figures in scoring during Monday’s win.

Gloff finished with 13 points, burying six shots from the field and one-of-three from the foul line.

Prine also ended the night with 13 points, draining three two-point field goals, a couple of three-pointers, and one-of-two attempts from the foul line.

The Lady Warriors are scheduled to face Williamsburg in a road game on Monday.

LADY WARRIORS 65, LADY ROCKETS 28

EASTERN BROWN — 17-4-26-18 – 65

FAYETTEVILLE-PERRY — 5-7-10-6 — 28

Eastern (65) — Leonard 17, Prine 13, Gloff 13, B. Dotson 6, Litzinger 6, Clark 2, Brown 4, Barber 2, Bailey 2

Fayetteville (28) — Murphy 14, Crawford 5, Brockman 2, Polston 2, Feldhaus 1, Coffman 4