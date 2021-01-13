Local Results

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis County 61, St. Patrick 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewis County 68, Bracken County 41

Sayre 46, St. Patrick 40

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Ripley, PPD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Georgetown at Fayetteville-Perry, PPD

Manchester 62, Whiteoak 37

