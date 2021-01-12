NCAA Men’s Basketball AP Top 25

MT. OLIVET – The matchup is set.

Robertson County will get their shot at revenge on Thursday to face Bishop Brossart in the 10th Region All “A” championship.

The Black Devils (2-0) disposed of Calvary Christian in Tuesday’s semifinals, 81-55 to advance to Thursday’s championship in Alexandria with the Mustangs.

It’s a matchup that’s been circled for months for the Black Devils as they not only try to avenge a loss that ended their season in the 10th Region Tournament in overtime, but a loss on their home floor to Brossart in the 10th Region All “A” Championship last season.

“I replay it everyday, three times a day and think about the execution at the end of the regional tournament,” Black Devils coach Patrick Kelsch referring to the region tournament and the shot the Mustangs hit to send the game to overtime. “The thing I’m approaching and reminding them that they got to celebrate on our floor in the All “A”, we’ve got the opportunity with it being on their home floor that we can do the same. Revenge is a best dish served cold I guess and we’d love to go down there, come out on top and celebrate on their home floor.”

Tuesday’s affair was lopsided from the get-go, the Black Devils able to create offense from their defense in transition and once they got going, they were hard to stop. Whether it was Justin Becker manhandling Cougars in the paint or Sebastian Dixon knocking down shots from the perimeter, the Black Devils were clicking on all cylinders for the most part in the 26-point victory.

“When Sebastian is knocking down the outside shots it really gets the team going a lot more. If he misses it we’ll try and get boards, but we’re counting on him to make those,” Becker said.

Dixon went for 27 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, Becker 24 points to go with 12 rebounds.

“I’ve just been getting in the gym shooting. My confidence is much higher since last year. My teammates were finding me so I just had to knock them down,” Dixon said.

The Black Devils built a 8-0 lead to open, forcing four Calvary turnovers in the first couple minutes of the game, leading to a 15-6 end of first quarter lead.

They built their lead to as large as 23 in the half at 36-13 before the Cougars closed on a 7-0 run to make it 36-20 at the break.

“I thought there were times we got complacent and when the score got out of hand we started throwing lazy passes. Those are the things we talk about, not being complacent and playing for four quarters. We don’t need those two or three minute lapses for us to lose our focus when the lead is 15, push it up to 20,” Kelsch said. “Bishop Brossart is going to play 32 minutes. Doesn’t matter if it’s Mike Code or his brother Scott Code. They’re not going to beat themselves, they’re going to defend you, they’re going to rebound and they’re going to hit free throws.”

The Cougars were able to get within 12 to open up the third, but a 17-2 run in which Dixon and Becker combined for all the points put the game out of reach for good, doubling up the Cougars at 54-27.

Kelsch turned to his bench to close out the game at the 5:30 mark of the fourth with a 69-40 lead.

Ethan Mulling led the Cougars with 13 points, Logan Hinkle and Luke Ruwe adding 12 as they dropped to 2-2 on the season.

AUGUSTA 36, ROBERTSON COUNTY 34 (GIRLS)

MT. OLIVET – In a tightly contested matchup throughout, Augusta was able to prevail in the 10th Region All “A” semifinals against Robertson County.

Neither team led by more than five in the contest, Augusta building their biggest lead of the night at 36-31 in the fourth quarter and hanging on with their defense for a 36-34 victory to advance to Thursday’s championship against Bishop Brossart.

The Lady Panthers got 10 points each from Laci Tackett and Emma Young while Lexy Brooks added seven and Regan Tackett with six to pace Augusta, who got revenge from a 59-50 loss to Robertson County last Thursday.

The Lady Devils had a chance to go to 3-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season, but struggled to get much going offensively, especially towards the end of the first half when they went scoreless over the final 5:30. They were still within reach at half, trailing 11-9.

Both teams brought the offensive scoring punch in the third, the Lady Devils outscoring Augusta 18-17 in the frame, trailing 28-27 going into the final frame.

Laci Tackett got the Lady Panthers up 36-31 with a little over four minutes to play, but they failed to score the rest of the way from there, including missing the front end of two one-and-one’s to try and seal the game. Their defense stood pat however, allowing just three points the rest of the way and not allowing a game-winning or game-tying shot off on the final play.

Ruby Gay led Robertson County with 11 points, Hailey Sutton adding 10 points.

The Lady Devils return to action on Tuesday when they host Bath County.

BLACK DEVILS 81, COUGARS 55

CALVARY CHRISTIAN – 6-14-12-23 — 55

ROBERTSON COUNTY – 15-21-26-19 — 81

Calvary (55) – Mulling 13, Hinkle 12, Ruwe 12, Keating 8, Fusko 7, Hudson 3

Robertson (81) – Dixon 27, Becker 24, Horn 12, Dotson 8, Dice 6, Jefferson 2, Burden 2

3-Pointers Made: Calvary 10, Robertson 6

Free Throws: Calvary 9/18, Robertson 15/23

Rebounds: Calvary 25 (Hudson, Fusko 6), Robertson 35 (Becker 12)

Turnovers: Calvary 17, Robertson 15

Records: Calvary Christian 2-2, Robertson County 2-0

LADY PANTHERS 36, LADY DEVILS 34

AUGUSTA – 6-5-17-8 — 36

ROBERTSON COUNTY – 4-5-18-7 — 34

Augusta (36) – Young 10, L. Tackett 10, Brooks 7, R. Tackett 6, Hinson 2, Jett 1

Robertson County (34) – Gay 11, Sutton 10, Hamm 6, Monroe 4, Massey 2, Bess 1

3-Pointers Made: Augusta 1, Robertson 1

Free Throws: Augusta 7/14, Robertson 9/18

Fouls: Augusta 17, Robertson 18

Records: Augusta 2-2, Robertson County 2-1