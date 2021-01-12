NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Stanford (29) 10-0 747 1

2. Louisville 10-0 696 2

3. NC State (1) 10-0 680 3

4. UConn 7-0 678 3

5. South Carolina 8-1 647 5

6. Baylor 8-1 589 6

7. Texas A&M 12-0 580 8

8. UCLA 7-2 532 9

9. Maryland 9-1 479 12

10. Oregon 9-2 454 11

11. Arizona 8-2 437 7

12. Kentucky 9-3 417 10

13. Michigan 9-0 400 15

14. Mississippi St. 8-2 386 14

15. Ohio St. 6-0 297 16

16. South Florida 9-1 270 18

17. Arkansas 10-4 253 13

18. Indiana 7-3 192 19

19. DePaul 6-3 190 20

20. Gonzaga 10-2 139 21

21. Texas 8-2 125 17

22. Northwestern 6-2 108 22

23. Tennessee 8-1 90 –

24. Syracuse 5-1 77 24

25. Washington St 7-1 73 –

Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 61, Georgia 51, South Dakota St. 39, West Virginia 15, Michigan St. 15, Alabama 14, Arizona St. 7, Rice 5, Iowa 5, North Carolina 1, IUPUI 1.

