Local Results

MONDAY, JANUARY 11

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Augusta 71, Fairview 56

10TH Region All “A” Classic Semifinals

Bishop Brossart 81, Bracken County 64

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ripley 53, Manchester 43

West Union at Peebles, PPD

Eastern Brown 65, Fayetteville-Perry 28

Blanchester at Georgetown, PPD

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boyd County 61, Lewis County 52

Mason County 71, Campbell County 63

10TH Region All “A” Classic Semifinals

Robertson County 81, Calvary Christian 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewis County at Bath County, PPD

10TH Region All “A” Classic Semifinals

Augusta 36, Robertson County 34

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lynchburg-Clay 77, Manchester 39

Peebles 57, Felicity-Franklin 55

West Union 52, Huntington 46

Eastern Brown 51, Whiteoak 35

Clermont-Northeastern at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

