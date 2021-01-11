Prep Schedule

January 11, 2021 edennison Sports 0

MONDAY, JANUARY 11

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fairview at Augusta, 6:30 p.m.

10TH Region All “A” Classic Semifinals

Bracken County at Bishop Brossart, 8 p.m.

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.

West Union at Peebles, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Brown at Fayetteville-Perry, 7:30 p.m.

Blanchester at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewis County at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m.

Mason County at Campbell County, 7:30 p.m.

10TH Region All “A” Classic Semifinals

Calvary Christian at Robertson County, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewis County at Bath County, 7:30 p.m.

10TH Region All “A” Classic Semifinals

Augusta at Robertson County, 6 p.m.

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Lynchburg-Clay, 7:30 p.m.

Peebles at Felicity-Franklin, 7:30 p.m.

Huntington at West Union, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Brown at Whiteoak, 7:30 p.m.

Clermont-Northeastern at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

