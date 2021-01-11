Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, January 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Connecticut at DePaul

PAC-12N — Colorado at Utah

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Chicago) at Indiana State

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise State at Wyoming

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Southern California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — National Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami

ESPN2 — National Championship (College Football Playoff Live): Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami

ESPNEWS — National Championship (Film Room): Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami

ESPNU — National Championship (SkyCast): Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami

SECN — National Championship (Alabama Radio): Ohio State vs. Alabama, Miami

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Dallas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals; Australian Open Qualifying Round 1

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4

1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Semifinals; Australian Open Qualifying Round 2

Tuesday, January 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Butler at St. John’s

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Providence at Marquette

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Semifinals

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Semifinal 1

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Semifinal 2

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Singles Final

