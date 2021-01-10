Here is the next installment of “10 things in the 10th”, a column I will be doing throughout the basketball season in the 10th Region.

Whether boys or girls, I’ll take a look at things around the region whether it be milestones, matchups, rankings or certain tidbits.

If you feel you have anything newsworthy to send over, feel free to send my way whether through my social media channels or via email to: [email protected]

As we’re one week in, here’s 10 things from around the 10th:

— Pretty impressive week for boys’ 10th Region champ George Rogers Clark to open up the season. The Cardinals disposed of Paris, Harrison County and Montgomery County to open up the season, doing so pretty easily with margins of 61, 33 and 16. They looked to have not skipped a beat from last March, Jerone Morton, Trent Edwards, Jared Wellman and Aden Slone proving to be a tough quartet to stop. They’re pouring in the points, averaging 91 points per game. The Cardinals are also approaching a big milestone as they’re now just three wins from 2,000 in program history.

— As they try to claim yet another 10th Region All “A” title, Bishop Brossart will be a little shorthanded in trying to do so without starting point guard Carson Schirmer. Schirmer broke his wrist during football season and is out until at least February. The Mustangs were without a couple of rotational players in their Wednesday contest against St. Patrick, but coach Scott Code is hopeful to have some back this week. They’ll play Bracken County on Tuesday in the semifinals of the 10th Region All “A” Classic at home.

— Harrison County freshman Kaydon Custard has announced his arrival. After getting some action as an eighth grader last year, Custard is averaging 18 points and seven rebounds while shooting nearly 60 percent from the floor. Against 10th Region champ George Rogers Clark, Custard scored 16 points and pulled down five rebounds. He’ll be a menace to the region for the next four years.

— Augusta girls’ basketball coach William McKay picked up his first career coaching victory on Friday in a 54-51 victory over Carroll County. He’ll now get Robertson County on Tuesday in the 10th Region All “A” semifinals, the Lady Devils winning the first contest between the two on Thursday, 59-50.

— The Mason County Royals have forced 56 turnovers in their first three games and are a 15-point fourth quarter blown lead away from a 3-0 start. AP Perry and Mason Butler are pests in the Royals’ press and will give the opponent a lot of problems on a nightly basis.

— Mason County and Harrison County girls’ teams are the next two teams with COVID-related issues and are in quarantine. The Lady Royals will be out of action until at least January 19 when they’re set to play at Nicholas County, who just played their first game on Saturday after being in quarantine. Harrison County has postponed their next four games and are hopeful to return to action January 18. The two played each other on Wednesday, a Lady Royals 40-32 victory.

— Monday’s Paris at Bishop Brossart girls’ 10th Region semifinal game will be one to keep an eye on. It features two of the top five teams in the region based off the media’s preseason poll and the Lady Hounds already have an impressive victory on their resume with a season opening 60-42 win over four-time reigning 10th Region champ George Rogers Clark. The Lady Hounds are 3-0 while Bishop Brossart is 1-0.

— Scott’s Mya Meredith seems to be just fine after missing last season due to a knee injury. In her first two games, Meredith is averaging 22.5 points, pulling down six rebounds and shooting 54 percent from the floor.

— My boys’ top 10 after the first week of the season:

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Robertson County

3. Campbell County

4. Montgomery County

5. Bishop Brossart

6. Scott

7. Bourbon County

8. Mason County

9. Pendleton County

10. Harrison County

Next up: Calvary Christian

— My girls’ top 10 after the first week of the season:

1. Bishop Brossart

2. Paris

3. George Rogers Clark

4. Scott

5. Mason County

6. Montgomery County

7. Bourbon County

8. Campbell County

9. Harrison County

10. Nicholas County

Next up: Pendleton County