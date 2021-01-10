HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

ROUNDUP: Royals knock off Scott County in OT

MASON COUNTY 66, SCOTT COUNTY 64 (OT) (BOYS)

The Royals battled back from a 14-point deficit and topped Scott County in overtime on Saturday night.

After celebrating AP Perry and Evan Schumacher for senior night, Mason County dug themselves a 30-20 halftime deficit before mounting their rally.

Nate Mitchell led the charge with 20 points, Terrell Henry adding 16 points. Phillip Bierley had 10 points and 11 rebounds, including the game winner in overtime.

The win gets Mason County to 2-1 as they’ll head to Campbell County on Tuesday to take on the Camels.

BRACKEN COUNTY 68, PARIS 46 (BOYS)

The Polar Bears opened the 10th Region All “A” tournament with their first victory of the season, a convincing one over the Greyhounds.

Four different Bracken players scored in double figures led by Blake Reed with 14. Cayden Reed had 13, Nathan Jefferson adding 12 with 13 rebounds and Garrett Reynolds chipping in 10.

Bracken County will now face Bishop Brossart on Monday to take on the Mustangs in the 10th Region All “A” semifinals.

PEEBLES 59, EASTERN BROWN 51 (GIRLS)

The Lady Indians handed the Lady Warriors their first loss of the season on Saturday.

Usually led by Jacey Justice, it was freshman Peyton Johnson leading Peebles on Saturday with 21 points. Justice added 14 while Marissa Moore chipped in 11.

Emma Prine led the Lady Warriors with 14 points, Rylee Leonard adding 12 with Emma Brown chipping in 10.

FAIRLAND 49, EASTERN BROWN 48 (BOYS)

The Warriors suffered their first defeat of the season with a one-point loss to Fairland on Saturday.

Coming into the game at 11-0, the game featured two of the better teams in Southeast Ohio through the first half of the season.

Colton Vaughn led the Warriors with 16 points and 12 rebounds, Trent Hundley adding 11 points with six rebounds. The Warriors struggled from deep, shooting 1-for-16 from the 3-point range.

SOUTHEASTERN 62, MANCHESTER 57 (GIRLS)

In a tightly contested contest throughout, Southeastern was able to pull out a five-point victory on Saturday afternoon at Manchester.

Southeastern led 42-40 after three and were able to hang on for the victory.

Brooke Kennedy led the Lady Warriors with 20 points, Emily Sweeney chipping in 19.

