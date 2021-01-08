Prep Schedule

PARIS – Lately it seems as if every time Mason County and Bourbon County take the floor against one another, it’s either going to overtime or coming down to the final shot.

That was the case again Thursday night in Paris as the Colonels came back from a 15-point end of third quarter deficit to stun the Royals 85-83 in overtime.

A game with 53 fouls and 64 free throws attempted ensued, the Royals holding as large as an 18-point lead, opening up the game with the first 18 points.

The Colonels were able to trim the deficit to three by halftime, closing on a 20-6 run to make it 33-30 Royals at the break.

The backcourt duo of Nate Mitchell and Mason Butler got things going in the third, Mitchell capping off the quarter with a bucket to make it a 59-44 lead, but momentum shifted from there when Mitchell was whistled for a technical after celebrating a little too much in the officials’ eyes.

The Colonels capitalized and made their run in the fourth, taking their first lead of the game with 2:15 to play in regulation after two Todd Dumphord free throws and a 68-67 lead.

The two traded buckets and free throws from there, Terrell Henry giving the Royals a 73-71 lead with under a minute to play. Two more Colonel free throws, hitting 27 of 38 on the evening tied the game up after that.

A play drawn up to Braylon Hamilton for a game winning 3-pointer didn’t fall to get the game to overtime.

The back and forth continued, the Royals building their lead to four after Nate Mitchell and Terrell Henry hit back-to-back layups at 83-79. But as they did in regulation, the Colonels responded with the final six points of the game, Landon Martin hitting the game winning free throws with two seconds to play.

The Royals had one last shot from underneath their own basket, but couldn’t get a shot off in time to win it.

“Our guys were focused from the get-go, we know the game of basketball is made up of runs and you saw that throughout the course of the game tonight,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “We had our runs in the first and the third, they had their runs in the second and fourth and they were just able to make more plays down the stretch.”

Foul trouble plagued the Royals all night, Mason Butler, AP Perry and Phillip Bierley all disqualified in the game. Butler and Perry helped the Royals get off to the 18-0 start, their pesky defense holding the Colonels without a field goal in the first quarter and nine turnovers, Mason County taking a 20-4 lead into the second.

But as their foul trouble started to mount up, Bourbon County trimmed a 27-10 second quarter deficit to a 33-30 halftime deficit behind the play of Parker Estes with 10 points in the quarter.

“When they made their runs is when we got in foul trouble. I’ve got two out still yet right now, looking to get both of those kids back here soon. We’re kind of shorthanded and when we went to the bench that’s when we saw our deficits shrink,” Kirk said.

The lead was able to blossom to 15 in the third for the Royals as Nate Mitchell put up a career-high 19 points in the game. Butler’s 13 was also a career-high for the Royals.

“Mason and Nate are two kids that have put in the work, put in the extra time and shots. I think you’ll see the success of both of those kids throughout the season. Definitely a bright spot tonight,” Kirk said.

Terrell Henry also went for 19 points, Perry the fourth Royal in double figures with 13.

The Royals return to action when they host Scott County on Saturday for Senior Night.

The past three meetings between the Royals and Colonels has either come down to the final shot or overtime. The Colonels won two in overtime, the Royals hitting a buzzer beater in the 2019 10th Region Tournament.

Jack Huckabay led the Colonels with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Estes had 18, Martin with 13, all in the second half. The win gets Bourbon County to 1-1, bouncing back from a 41-point loss to Montgomery County on Tuesday.

COLONELS 85, ROYALS 83

MASON COUNTY – 20-13-26-14-10 — 83

BOURBON COUNTY – 4-26-14-29-12 — 85

Royals (85) – Henry 19, Mitchell 19, Butler 13, Perry 13, Bierley 7, Walker 7, Hamilton 5

Colonels (83) – Huckabay 22, Estes 18, Martin 13, Dumphord 11, Jones 7, Flynn 7, Ezell 5, Starks 2

Field Goals: Mason 30/68, Bourbon 28/53

3-Pointers: Mason 6/24, Bourbon 2/7

Free Throws: Mason 17/26, Bourbon 27/38

Rebounds: Mason 31 (Schumacher 5), Bourbon 42 (Huckabay 12)

Assists: Mason 10, Bourbon 11

Turnovers: Mason 14, Bourbon 21

Records: Mason County 1-1, Bourbon County 1-1