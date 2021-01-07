Local Results

January 7, 2021

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bourbon County 85, Mason County 83 (OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Robertson County 59, Augusta 50

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eastern Brown 61, Manchester 39

Fayetteville-Perry 52, West Union 26

Fairfield 59, Peebles 57 (OT)

Lynchburg-Clay 51, Ripley 48

Georgetown 50, Clermont-Northeastern 37

