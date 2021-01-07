Throwback Thursday

January 7, 2021 edennison Sports 0
This week’s throwback is when Hubert Hume presents the MVP trophy to Tom Bean of Orangeburg High from the 1959 County tourney. Pete Davis of Minerva is in the center of pic. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

