Prep Schedule

January 7, 2021 edennison Sports 0

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mason County at Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Augusta at Robertson County, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manchester at Eastern Brown, 7:30 p.m.

West Union at Fayetteville-Perry, 7:30 p.m.

Peebles at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Ripley at Lynchburg-Clay, 6 p.m.

Clermont-Northeastern at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

