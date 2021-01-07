Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, January 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist

FS1 — Indiana at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Brigham Young at Gonzaga

9 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Southern California at Arizona

ESPNU — Portland at San Francisco

FS1 — Washington at Stanford

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State

PAC-12N — Washington State at California

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Arizona State

11 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan State

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

7 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Rutgers

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Awards: 2020 Honors

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: First Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Denver

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

