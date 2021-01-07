Sports on TV

It will be different for sure, but the stakes remain the same for the small schools in the 10th Region.

With no host school for the tourney this year, the 10th Region All “A” Classic tournament got underway Friday night as defending champ Bishop Brossart upended Nicholas County 74-52 in their quest for yet another 10th Region All “A” title.

The Mustangs will now take on the winner of Saturday’s Paris at Bracken County matchup on Tuesday at Bishop Brossart.

The Lady ‘Stangs received a bye after the Nicholas County girls’ program is in quarantine and couldn’t play the game.

The rest of the action takes place on Saturday, with the top team on the bracket hosting the game all throughout the tournament.

The Polar Bears and Lady Bears will host the Greyhounds and Lady Hounds on Saturday with the girls’ game at 1 p.m., the boys’ game following at 5 p.m.

The Lady ‘Stangs will take on the Bracken-Paris winner on Tuesday in what would be a highly anticipated matchup if Paris and Brossart meet, two of the top five projected teams in the 10th Region.

Calvary Christian hosts Augusta in the bottom half of the bracket on Saturday at 4 p.m. while Robertson County hosts St. Patrick at 3 p.m.

The Lady Panthers get a bye with the Lady Cougars opting out of the 2020-21 season and will play at the St. Patrick-Robertson County winner on Tuesday. The Lady Saints and Lady Devils tip it up at noon on Saturday.

The Robertson-St. Patrick boys’ winner then hosts the Calvary-Augusta boys’ winner on Tuesday.

The championship games are currently slated for Thursday.

The state All “A” tournament was pushed to February at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena. The girls’ tournament starts February 16, the boys’ tournament starting February 17.

The 10th Region girls’ winner faces the 1st Region in the opening round of the state tournament while the 10th Region boys’ winner gets the 13th Region winner in the first round.

On the boys’ side, Bishop Brossart owns 13 of the last 17 10th Region titles, Calvary Christian (2009), Augusta (2015), Paris (2017) and Robertson County (2018) the only other winners during that span.

On the girls’ side, Bishop Brossart has four of the last eight 10th Region titles, Bracken County (2015 and ‘16) and Nicholas County (2017 and ‘18) as the other winners during that span.

The Mustangs and Lady ‘Stangs are reigning champs, winning at Robertson County last year.