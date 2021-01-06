ROUNDUP: Lady Royals continue stifling defense

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

MASON COUNTY 40, HARRISON COUNTY 32 (GIRLS)

Through the first two games of the season, the Mason County Lady Royals have allowed just 66 points.

The defensive display was on again in Cynthiana Wednesday night as they came away with a 40-32 victory. The Lady Royals held the Fillies to 10 first half points as they built a 21-10 advantage by the break.

Rachel Payne led the Lady Royals with 19 points, Hannah Adkins adding eight as the Lady Royals are off to a 2-0 start.

They’ll look to make it 3-0 when they host Campbell County on Saturday at The Fieldhouse. It will be senior night for the three Lady Royal seniors, Payne, Milyn Henry and Jayden Walton.

Gabrielle Hatterick led the Fillies with 17 points as they dropped to 0-2.

HOLMES 68, BRACKEN COUNTY 42 (BOYS)

Bracken County struggled to find any offense in a 26-point thumping to Holmes on Wednesday night in Brooksville.

The Polar Bears had just 18 first half points as they dug themselves a 34-18 halftime deficit. The lead blossomed to 49-30 by the end of the third before the Bulldogs pulled out the victory.

Cayden Reed and Charlie Schultz led the Polar Bears with 10 points each, Nathan Jefferson adding five. Blake Reed did not play.

Nine different Bulldogs entered the scoring column led by Eian Elmer with 20. Quantez Calloway chipped in 13, Mike Hall with 12 as they move to 2-0.

The Polar Bears dropped to 0-2 and host Paris on Saturday in the opening round of the 10th Region All “A” Classic Tournament.

MANCHESTER 64, CCPA 18 (GIRLS)

Manchester jumped out to a 23-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 64-18 victory over Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy on Wednesday to improve to 4-4 on the season.

Brooke Kennedy led the way with 19 points as eight different Lady Hounds got on the board. Emily Sweeney added 15 with Maggie Roberts pouring in 11.

They’ll face a tough task on Thursday as they play at undefeated Eastern Brown.

