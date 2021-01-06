Mustangs mow down Saints

Saint Patrick’s Allan Briseno tries to dribble past Bishop Brossart’s Mick Clines, Wednesday, in Maysville. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
The first three minutes went pretty well for St. Patrick on Wednesday night when they hosted Bishop Brossart.
It went straight downhill from there.
The Mustangs used a 58-2 run over a 21-minute stretch to run away with a 77-16 victory at The Shamrock.
There’s a fine line when it comes to running up the score and not taking away from a teams competitive nature. Brossart was able to do that Wednesday as they didn’t press the entire game, pulled starters in the middle of the third quarter and just did what they were supposed to do with relentless halfcourt pressure.
“The biggest thing a lot of coaches might be fearful of running up the score, but without crowds and people feeding off crowds some coaches might be fearful of their teams intensity. When you get leads it exasperates the problems even more. I was pleasantly surprised that our intensity didn’t diminish,” Mustangs coach Scott Code said. “Even though we weren’t pressing or doing anything like that, we were still playing really good halfcourt man-to-man defense.”
After Allan Briseno got the Saints first six points to make it 7-6 Mustangs three minutes into the game, the Brossart defense suffocated the Saints from there, not allowing a point the rest of the quarter in taking a 22-6 lead into the second.
A Chase Walton jumper was the only scoring in the second quarter for the Saints, Brossart pushing their advantage to 46-8 by halftime.
“I just tell the kids when I played and we got beat to keep it fresh on their mind so you know what’s going on. It’s hard in a situation like this. We’re young, but these upperclassmen don’t have an excuse, we should be playing better,” Saints coach Tony Moore said.
Walton’s jumper would be the last points the Saints would see until Briseno hit a pull-up jumper in the early stages of the fourth to make it a 65-10 game.
The Saints can point to 36 turnovers for their downfall, really struggling to even get a shot up in the halfcourt.
“I like to win, but for us this is a learning experience. If we win down the road, we’ll capture it. We just got to keep on playing and keep on learning. A lot of the turnovers that we had we just wanted to move too fast. Take our time, if we don’t have it, regroup, back it out and set it up again,” Moore said.
Lumps were expected for a Saints team decimated by transfers. While they did return four starters, their experience level is still not there and a matchup against a top-tier 10th Region team this early didn’t do them any favors.
The Mustangs were shorthanded without a handful of rotational players due to injury. They’re hopeful to get them back soon, but this was a good game for their younger and more inexperienced guys to get some playing time.
“It might not bode well for us right now having very little reps in practice because it’s been a revolving door on who can practice and who can’t, ultimately I know this would be better for us in the long run as a lot of guys are going to be getting experience early on here in the season,” Code said.
Brossart now switches their focus to Nicholas County to open up the 10th Region All “A” Classic Tournament.
“I think right now it’s Robertson County, they’re the frontrunner and everyone is shooting for them. We’re going to have a tough first round game with Nicholas County and the winner of Bracken County-Paris isn’t going to be easy either especially with the inexperienced group we’re going to be rolling out there with,” Code said.
The Saints will open up with many who tab as the favorite in Robertson County on Saturday.
MUSTANGS 77, SAINTS 16
BISHOP BROSSART — 22-24-18-13 — 77
SAINT PATRICK — 6-2-0-8 — 16
Brosart (77) — Verst 16, Sepate 15, Bezold 13, Clines 7, Wilike 7, Piscitello 5, Govan 4, Poe 3, Smorey 2, Carr 2, Steffen 2, Schalk 1
St. Patrick (16) — Briseno 8, Walton 6, Griffith 2
Free Throws: Brossart 15/23, St. Patrick 4/4
3-Pointers Made: Brossart 4, St. Patrick 0
Rebounds: Brossart 24 (Verst, Bezold 5), St. Patrick 15 (Briseno 4)
Turnovers: Brossart 5, St. Patrick 36
Records: Bishop Brossart 1-1, St. Patrick 0-2