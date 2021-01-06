Sports on TV

It looked as if Mason County was the team returning five of their top seven players from a region final appearance a season ago.

With relentless ball pressure and flustering Lewis County all night long, the Royals opened up their season with a 63-43 victory over the Lions, Tuesday at The Fieldhouse.

Mason County forced 21 turnovers, 15 of them in the first half and turned that into 24 points the other way as they coasted to the season-opening victory.

Whether it was AP Perry or Mason Butler with the back-tip on a full court press, Terrell Henry or Phillip Bierley’s length on the back end of the pressure, the Royals had the Lions out of sorts from the get-go.

“That was our mindset coming into the game. We really didn’t know what to expect from our kids. It’s been a long time waiting since we were able to get back on the court this year. We just wanted to make plays, play relaxed and dictate the tempo by our defensive pressure and thought we did a great job of that from start to finish,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said.

Henry poured in 20 points and collected nine rebounds as Mason County spread the wealth around, five different players scoring at least six points in the victory. Henry stayed on the attack all night and did things in a variety of ways whether his back to the basket, facing up or knocking down the perimeter shot.

“Coming into the season I knew my role was going to be a lot different because we lost seven seniors. I knew that I was going to have to be more aggressive for us to be successful,” Henry said.

Perry added 11, Bierley and Nate Mitchell with nine points apiece, Mitchell and Perry adding five assists while Butler added six points.

“Very balanced and feel like we got four, five six guys that can lead us night in, night out. Terrell is going to be Terrell, he can score in a variety of ways. Give a lot of credit to our guards for getting him in position to score,” Kirk said.

Mason County jumped out to a 11-4 lead four minutes into the game before hitting a lull at the end of the first and taking a 13-8 lead into the second.

A 14-0 run gave them a 28-10 lead late into the second before the Lions closed with the final six points to make it 28-16 by the break.

The Lions were able to get within eight in the third after a Logan Liles pull-up in the lane, but they’d get no closer from there, the Royals responding with a 10-2 run to push the lead back out comfortably to 43-27.

Kolby McCann gave the Lions one last push with the final five points of the third that ended with a one-handed dunk to make it 43-32 into the fourth.

A pair of Butler triples finally put the game out of reach, pushing the Royals lead to 20 at 56-36.

Butler and Perry combined to knock down five three’s, a weapon the Royals are hoping to improve on a season ago when they struggled to stretch the floor.

They know it starts on the defensive end though if they want to get where they want to be.

“I always go by, I learned this one phrase, ‘Defense wins championships.’,” Perry said, who earlier in the day committed to Midway University to play soccer. “If you can stop them then you can score on the other end with easy points. It kind of makes it easy with the deep lineup we have with guards and the big men can run guard spots too. Anybody can run any position and that’s how we get things going.”

The Lions were led by Trey Gerike on the night with 12 points, McCann, Liles and Peyton Spencer ending with nine points apiece. Despite the lopsided loss, the Lions know what they can clean up.

“Three seniors and two juniors. I did not expect to come out like this. Five kids that played in a regional championship last year. Did not expect to do that. We turned the ball over on our end of the floor and that’s disappointing. We had 18 turnovers between our three guards and that’s inexcusable,” Lions coach Scott Tackett said. “We’ll get better from it, we’ll learn from this and it pointed out a lot of weaknesses about our team that we need to work on.”

It was a disappointing start for a team ready to prove themselves without the likes of last year’s 16th Region Player of the Year in Sam O’Keefe, returning five of their top seven from last year’s Region runner-ups. On top of the turnovers, a lot of shots around the rim were not finished.

“I don’t understand that. I just don’t know. The turnovers you can kind of rationalize, but by our count we missed 12 layups. I’m not talking about eight-footers, I’m talking about layups. There’s no way for me to understand how that happens because your best players are shooting them and that’s what you want. We make 10 out of those 12 and it’s a much closer game, but hats off to Mason County tonight,” Tackett said.

They can start that process on Friday when they take on Greenup County.

The Royals play at Bourbon County on Thursday night.

ROYALS 63, LIONS 43

LEWIS COUNTY — 8-8-16-11 — 43

MASON COUNTY —13-15-15-20 — 63

Lewis (43) — Gerike 12, McCann 9, Liles 9, Spencer 9, Thomas 2, Noble 2

Mason (63) — Henry 20, Perry 11, Bierley 9, Mitchell 9, Butler 6, Walker 3, Scilley 3, Schumacher 2

Field Goals: Lewis 17/38, Mason 22/57

3-Pointers: Lewis 0/3, Mason 9/25

Free Throws: Lewis 9/17, Mason 10/17

Rebounds: Lewis 31 (McCann 7), Mason 33 (Henry 9)

Assists: Lewis 4, Mason 14

Turnovers: Lewis 21, Mason 12

Records: Lewis County 0-1, Mason County 1-0