Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, January 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Richmond

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

BTN — Penn State at Ohio State

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Tennessee

FS1 — Georgetown at Butler

SECN — Georgia at LSU

8 p.m.

CBSSN — St. John’s at Xavier

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Duke

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor

ESPNU — Texas A&M at South Carolina

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at New Mexico

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon State at Utah

FS1 — Air Force at Boise State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Miami

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

