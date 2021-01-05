HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

ROUNDUP: Lady Royals top Manchester in opener

January 5, 2021 edennison Sports 0

Highlighting some of the action from the area

Evan Dennison [email protected]

MASON COUNTY 51, MANCHESTER 34 (GIRLS)

The Mason County Lady Royals opened up their season with a 51-34 victory over Manchester on Monday at The Fieldhouse.

The Lady Royals closed the game on a 11-0 run in the fourth after the Lady Hounds were able to get their deficit to six.

Rachel Payne led all scorers with 18 points, adding five rebounds and three assists in the victory. Milyn Henry added 13 points and added three steals on the defensive end. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Royals was Macey Littleton with six points, Jayden Walton, Nariyah Harrison and Avery Sims with four points apiece, Laci Burns adding two.

Brooke Kennedy paced Manchester with 17 points, saddled with early foul trouble as the Lady Hounds faced a 31-14 halftime deficit. Emily Sweeney scored seven for Manchester, Karigan Turner six, Yasmin Lucas and Gabby Brown with two apiece for the Lady Hounds.

Mason County (1-0) returns to action Wednesday when they play at Harrison County.

Manchester (3-4) hosts Cincinnati College Prep Academy on Wednesday.

LEWIS COUNTY 56, RACELAND 34 (GIRLS)

The Lady Lions raced out to a 28-11 halftime lead and cruised to a season opening 63rd District win on Monday.

Sarah Paige Weddington led Lewis County with 20 points, Alanna Puente pouring in 11 as they spread it around with seven of the nine players who entered the game in the scoring column. Cheyenne D’Souza added nine, Maddie Johnson with seven, Liv Campbell four points with eight rebounds, Jaisa Adams three points and Laken Willis with two.

Lewis County (1-0) faces Morgan County next on the road on Friday.

EASTERN BROWN 61, NELSONVILLE-YORK 19 (GIRLS)

The Lady Warriors improved to 11-0 on the season with a 42-point thumping of Nelsonville-York.

Eastern held Nelsonville scoreless in the second, jumping out to a 33-9 lead by the half.

Nine different Eastern players entered the scoring column on Monday night, paced by Rylee Leonard with 16 points. Mackenzie Gloff, Emma Brown and Bailey Dotson also hit double figures, Gloff with 13, Brown and Dotson with 10.

On Tuesday, the Lady Warriors were ranked No. 9 in the latest Ohio AP Division III poll.

The boys’ team at 9-0 are No. 7 in the latest Ohio AP Division III poll.

RIPLEY 73, OYLER 62 (BOYS)

Peyton Fyffe went for 19 points and 18 rebounds while Cody Germann added 17 points and seven assists, Ripley earning a 73-62 victory over Oyler.

It was the first game in 15 days for the Blue Jays.

EASTERN BROWN 57, FAYETTEVILLE-PERRY 38 (BOYS)

The Warriors improved to 10-0 on the season with a 19-point victory over SHAC foe Fayetteville.

Luke Garrett exploded for 26 points, knocking down six 3-pointers in the game. Ethan Daniels added 10 points while Trent Hundley had seven.

