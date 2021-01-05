ROUNDUP: Lady Royals top Manchester in opener

BROOKSVILLE — Augusta’s height advantage mixed in with a cold shooting night for Bracken County made for a special season opening win for the Panthers Monday night in Brooksville.

Augusta was able to get what they wanted inside in a 64-59 victory over the Polar Bears as both teams got their long anticipated season underway.

In what may have seemed like an eternity to get it with the extended offseason and being just one win shy, Panthers coach Jason Hinson earned his 200th career win as coach, doing so on his alma mater’s floor.

“You don’t get into coaching and think of those types of things, but to get 200 here means a lot,” Hinson said.

He can thank his son Kason Hinson for help getting him there, Hinson scoring 22 points in the final three quarters of play and knocking down 8-of-10 shots from the free throw line in the victory to go with six rebounds and some big buckets when the Polar Bears mounted their runs in the contest.

“We kept our cool really well. Coming down the stretch, they were arguing with the refs about the calls and we just kind of kept our cool and played our game and let it come to us,” Kason Hinson said. “As the game went on, had to get used to the environment, find my groove and get to the lane and was hitting shots finally after the first.”

Augusta was able to withstand each and every run in the contest though, never trailing throughout the entire game after jumping out to a 7-0 lead.

The Panthers can point to Riley Mastin for the fast start, Mastin playing in his first game in nearly two years after transferring from St. Patrick and sitting out last season, scoring 17 points and doing so in a variety of ways whether it was tough interior buckets or shots from the perimeter, including his last one from the baseline to seal the victory with under 30 seconds left.

“Teammates and my coaches got me upbeat and ready for the game and came in here and got the dub,” Mastin said. “Getting an offensive rebound or defensive rebound and getting out to my teammates really gets me going and gets my team going to and that’s what led to the fast start.”

Mastin scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds in the first half alone, helping the Panthers jump out to a 28-23 halftime lead.

Meanwhile the Polar Bears didn’t really have an answer for the Panthers length on the interior as Augusta utilized a zone defense and Bracken County couldn’t knock down open looks from the perimeter or challenged shots on the inside in stretches of the game.

“We got whatever we wanted. Got in the lane when we wanted. We just didn’t make shots and when you can’t make five-footers you’re going to struggle. It’s game one, but it’s a bad look,” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said. “Riley played a really good game, excited for him. Know he struggled about not playing last year and glad he’s found a home. We didn’t have an answer for him.”

Frustration continued to grow, Augusta ending the third on an 8-2 run to take a 47-38 lead into the fourth.

“Crying and whining put us behind. Complaining about every call, every loose ball, every time they get touched put us behind instead of just going and playing. We couldn’t hit any shots early, but that didn’t matter, that’s on me, I have to fix it,” Reed said.

But as the lead got to as big as 11 at 51-40, Blake Reed got hot for Bracken County, scoring 11 of 13 in a 13-2 Polar Bears run to tie the game at 53 with less than four minutes to play.

But as they had done all night, Augusta responded. The Panthers scored the next four points and hung on from there as they knocked down 14-of-18 free throws in the game to seal the deal.

“We’ve got a smart basketball team. They started pressing us and we made some mistakes and I think that’s not being able to go up against somebody different or scrimmage. It’s different, in practice you break the press and shoot layups. Here you go against different speed and athleticism. Definitely a change of pace but thought we kept our composure for the most part,” Hinson said.

Hinson’s 22 points leaves him now five points shy of 1,000 for his career.

“It would have been nice for him to get 1,000 tonight with me getting 200. You don’t get caught up in that stuff though and Kason will have a chance to do it against Calvary Christian on Saturday,” Hinson said.

He’ll get a chance to hit it when they take on the Cougars in the 10th Region All “A” Classic Tournament opening round game.

After Mastin’s 17, Conner Snapp added 10 points, Kylan Hinson with six, Chase Archibald five and Will Kelsch with four to round out the Panthers scoring.

“We got a long way to go, it’s the first game, we made a lot of mistakes and have to clean some things up. But we like our team, obviously Riley Mastin can play and hit big shots and it’s good to have somebody with Kason. Kylan, Conner Snapp, Chase, they all hit some big shots tonight. Everyone of our guys, Will Kelsch, Evan Brooks, just doing the little things,” Hinson said.

While held in check for most of the first three quarters, the Polar Bears were paced by Blake Reed with 23 points, 13 of them coming in the fourth quarter. Nathan Jefferson added 10 points to go with nine rebounds, Cayden Reed adding eight, Charlie Schultz with seven, Jushod Commodore coming up big off the bench with six points and seven rebounds and Garrett Reynolds adding five.

“We’ve got to hold kids accountable or try to as good as I can. We have to fix some attitude things. Some kids I know they’re ultra-competitive and they want to win, but their actions are causing us to lose right now,” Reed said.

Bracken County hosts Holmes on Wednesday in their next contest.

PANTHERS 64, POLAR BEARS 59

AUGUSTA — 12-16-19-17 — 64

BRACKEN COUNTY — 7-16-15-21 — 59

AUGUSTA (64) — Kason Hinson 22, Mastin 17, Snapp 10, Kylan Hinson 6, Archibald 5, Kelsch 4

BRACKEN (59) — B. Reed 23, Jefferson 10, C. Reed 8, Schultz 7, Commodore 6, Reynolds 5

Rebounds: Augusta 38 (Mastin 11), Bracken 31 (Jefferson 9)

Turnovers: Augusta 14, Bracken 10

Free Throws: Augusta 14/18, Bracken 1/7

3-Pointers Made: Augusta 4, Bracken 8

Records: Augusta 1-0, Bracken County 0-1